"He used to be my rival" - Masaaki Noiri shares his 'foe-turned-friend' relationship with fellow Japanese star Takeru

Long before they became world champions in the global kickboxing circuit, Masaaki Noiri and Takeru Segawa were both simply trying to make a name for themselves in Japan.

While their paths never crossed in the ring, the pair of Japanese strikers had a rivalry as they were both coming up at the same time.

Now, Masaaki Noiri and Takeru are signed to the world's largest martial arts organization and have also developed a mutual respect for one another.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Noiri revealed that things weren't always cordial between him and 'The Natural Born Crusher:'

"I have known Takeru since many years ago. He used to be my rival. But when I moved to a different gym he became my teammate. We have been sharing knowledge and talking about how we can improve. We teach each other."

Nowadays, the former K-1 world champions often sharpen each other's blades through their intense training and sparring sessions.

Takeru, for his part, had nothing but praise for his fellow Japanese warrior, who will soon be making his promotional debut at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The 31-year-old will have his baptism of fire against the third-ranked Sittihichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round featherweight kickboxing war.

This high-stakes showdown will take place on June 7, live on US Primetime, from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Masaaki Noiri already targeting the top dogs of the featherweight kickboxing ranks

While Masaaki Noiri's full attention is on 'Killer Kid' at the minute, he also can't help but get excited for the possible matchups in the talent-stacked 155-pound division.

If he beats Sitthichai, the Japanese star said he wants a piece of the champion Chingiz Allazov or interim king Superbon. Noiri added:

"If I had to pick, I'd probably say the champion Chingiz Allazov, but everyone else is also strong. I like Superbon and Marat [Grigorian] as well as Tawanchai. Those [fights] are also my interest."

ONE 167 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.