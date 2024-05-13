"Everyone else is also strong" - ONE debutant Masaaki Noiri eyeing dream matches with Chingiz Allazov, Tawanchai

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri doesn't seem fazed about joining arguably one of the most stacked divisions in ONE Championship. The two-division K-1 world champion is the latest addition to the promotion's loaded featherweight kickboxing ranks, home to some of the most ruthless strikers on the planet.

However, Noiri is confident he can hang with some of the best talents in the weight class, including world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, the 31-year-old said he wants to test himself with 'Chinga' and Tawanchai PK Saenchai, along with other notable names in the top five:

"If I had to pick, I'd probably say the champion Chingiz Allazov, but everyone else is also strong. I like Superbon and Marat [Grigorian] as well as Tawanchai. Those [fights] are also my interest."

Watch the full interview:

Noiri may very well get the opportunity he seeks if can beat the third-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The decorated striker's promotional debut will take place on June 7, live in US primetime, from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Masaaki Noiri says his success is a product of sheer hardwork

In the same SCMP MMA interview, Masaaki Noiri made it clear that the deserves every bit of hype surrounding him.

After all, the Tokyo native wasn't a striking prodigy, especially when he just first started with the sport.

Noiri worked tirelessly to become one of the best strikers in Japan and had to grind his way to the top. He added:

"I'm not a genius. I'm not someone who was a star when I was born. I'm a fighter who thinks about putting in the effort to achieve [this success], so that's who I am."