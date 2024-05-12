WATCH: Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri has his kicking arsenal on point ahead of ONE 167 debut in Bangkok

Newly signed kickboxing superstar Masaaki Noiri is on point with his kicks ahead of his ONE 167 debut against Thai superstar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The former two-division K1 world champion is undergoing a vigorous training camp this month as his debut fight approaches on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok. Ultimately, there's no room for error in this matchup, especially since he's been highly touted as one of kickboxing's greatest talents.

To break any doubt about his kickboxing talent, the 31-year-old sensation released live footage of himself ripping the pads with some incredible leg kick techniques.

Masaaki prefaced the clip with the caption that read:

"Thank you as always! Is snowing bad? It's a no-brainer. It's a challenge to play with anyone and I'm more excited than I've ever felt. I'm going to do this. Keep an eye out everyone."

Watch Masaaki Noiri at work below:

Indeed, all the fans are excited to watch Masaaki Noiri showcase his kickboxing talents for all the world to see.

He's got a deadly short punch that could drop any guy if they aren't prepared to see it. His boxing acumen as well as his kicks are very difficult weapons to deal with.

This means that Sitthichai will certainly have his work cut out for him at the Impact Arena in Thailand next month.

ONE 167 will be available to stream live and for free in Canada and the US with a Prime Video subscription.

"Let's see how far I can go" - Massai Noiri is stoked to enrich his kickboxing career with ONE and represent Japan on global stage

After having dominated the kickboxing scene across Asia and North America, Massaki Noiri is happy to finally call ONE Championship his home.

A former kickboxing prodigy, Noiri has had a great number of fights under his belt. One of them includes a victory over British Muay Thai legend 'Hitman' Liam Harrison during his first featherweight Glory tournament in May 2013 at just age 19.

After a decade of building up his name, Noiri is looking forward to establishing himself amongst the greats on the world's biggest martial arts stage.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

"Let's see how far I can go. Please look forward to it. I'll be fighting carrying Japan on my back, so I appreciate your support more than ever!"