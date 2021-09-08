"He waits because he's got 10 punches in his pocket" - Dan Hardy slams Tyron Woodley for Jake Paul performance; open to boxing him next

Dan Hardy has blasted Tyron Woodley for his performance against Jake Paul on August 29.

Hardy, a former UFC welterweight and now renowned MMA analyst, gave his honest opinion on Tyron Woodley's boxing debut. He was upset with 'The Chosen One' for holding back in the ring against a fairly inexperienced combat athlete like Jake Paul.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, 'The Outlaw' said:

"I think Tyron Woodley was being himself, how many [MMA] have the fans been booing in the third, fourth and fifth round. He hangs back, he waits because he's got 10 punches in his pocket and if he throws anymore than that, he's blowing out of his ar*e. That's the reality of it, he was always gonna be gun shy because he's more afraid of getting tired and getting embarrassed by a YouTuber. That was exactly what I expected to happen, and the reason I'm annoyed by it is because he validates exactly what I thought was gonna happen, and I expected more from him."

Dan Hardy's rant about Tyron Woodley didn't stop there. The Englishman went on to explain why he was irritated by Tyron Woodley's desire for a rematch. He also refuted the 39-year-old's reasoning for requesting one.

"That just looks weak, it looks to weak to me. And it wastes people's money. And I love all these weird and wonderful fights, but that's when it runs out of steam, like, that's when the fire burns out. Like, people tune in and they see that sh*t-show and they go, 'Oh, I won't [buy the PPV] next time because I'll expect the same thing.'"

Watch Dan Hardy's furious reaction to Tyron Woodley's performance against Jake Paul below:

.@danhardymma says “sack of shit" Tyron Woodley can get it; Felt "annoyed" by Woodley "embarrassing" himself in Jake Paul performance:



"Shut the fuck up and sit down and go and find something else to do"



🎥: https://t.co/MZi0FzehMm pic.twitter.com/xIm8GKtY3y — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) September 8, 2021

Dan Hardy wants to fight Tyron Woodley

While criticizing Tyron Woodley's performance against Jake Paul, Dan Hardy stated that he'd happily enter the ring with the former UFC welterweight champion if the opportunity arises.

Describing Woodley's efforts as "embarrassing," Hardy appeared keen to fight 'The Chosen One' next. He even suggested that Woodley looked like a "sack of sh*t" inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last month.

Watch Dan Hardy's full interview with Submission Radio here:

Also Read

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard