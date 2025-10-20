  • home icon
  "He didn't want to seem like a freak show" - Tom Aspinall believes this UFC star will be his challenger should both win their next fights

"He didn't want to seem like a freak show" - Tom Aspinall believes this UFC star will be his challenger should both win their next fights

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 20, 2025 05:45 GMT
Tom Aspinall talks about a heavyweight contender. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Tom Aspinall talks about a heavyweight contender. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Tom Aspinall recently opened up about his octagon future, indicating that he is prepared to face a top contender if the individual also wins his next fight.

Aspinall will meet Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 in a heavyweight title matchup on Oct. 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In a recent episode of Fight Lab with Adam Catterall and Paul Craig on TNT Fight Sports' YouTube channel, Aspinall discussed his next possible opponent Alexander Volkov:

''He's looked really good. Like, I knew how good he was when I was fighting him. Do know what I mean? I knew he's really good. He's the tallest guy in the UFC. He's 6'7". That actually is untrue. He's actually 6'9". I'm putting that out there. His manager told me he didn't want to seem like a freak show being 6'9". He is 6'9". He's really, really tall, really rangey, loads of experience. Done everything that there is apart from winning a UFC heavyweight title. And I think that if he wins this fight and I win my fight tt's going to be a match on the card. I think so. But I think winner versus winner, either way it goes in both fights.''
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Volkov was on a four-fight win streak before losing to Gane via split decision at UFC 310 last year, which earned the Frenchman a title shot. The 36-year-old is now scheduled to return against Jailton Almeida on the same night as Aspinall. Meanwhile, the Brit is coming off a successful interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes in a rematch at UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall predicts Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall, who submitted Alexander Volkov at UFC London in 2022, offered his thoughts on the Russian's upcoming fight against Jailton Almeida on the main card of UFC 321. In an interview with Bloody Elbow last month, he said:

''That's how I see it, and I think that's pretty obvious. I actually thought that Volkov won the fight against Gane, to be honest. I think Volkov is in really good form right now. I do think Almeida is good. I've not seen enough of Almeida's game to say how good he actually is. At this point, it's hard to say, but I would favor Volkov in that one.''

Aspinall is ready to face Volkov in a rematch if both of them prevail in their next MMA outing.

