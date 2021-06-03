'He don't want no smoke' - Kamaru Usman dismisses Georges St-Pierre during livestream talk about his next opponent

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently went live on his Instagram account and interacted with fans.

When asked about a potential fight with George St-Pierre, Kamaru Usman said-

"GSP don't want no smoke. George St-Pierre, he don't want no smoke."

Talks of a potential fight between Kamaru Usman and George St-Pierre have been brewing for a long time.

Many MMA fans have been calling for this dream match-up, but it appears that St-Pierre has moved on from the world of MMA and has no intention of entering the octagon ever again.

'Rush' has gone on record to say that he does not like fighting. Speaking to ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani, St-Pierre said:

"I never liked to fight, to tell you the truth. You know, I never enjoyed it for a second. People think I'm lying but this is the truth. I never loved to fight. I never liked it. People ask me why you are fighting then. I guess, I like to win better than I hate to lose. I like the money that I was making, I like the freedom, you know. In order to have that freedom, that money, that access to things that people doesn't have, I needed to fight. That's how I make a living."

Kamaru Usman breaks George St-Pierre's record for most consecutive wins at welterweight

With his latest win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman broke former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion George St-Pierre's record for the most consecutive wins in the welterweight division.

GSP has 13 consecutive wins in the sport while Usman is at the top with 14 wins.

Usman knocked out Masvidal to retain his welterweight title. With the win, Usman's streak of consecutive title defenses extended to four.

