"He wants to fight Putin so y’all could work the angle of training him" - Aljamain Sterling, Terrance McKinney, and others plan on bringing Elon Musk to MMA

UFC fighters Aljamain Sterling, Terrance McKinney, Adrian Yanez and Uros Medic have jokingly come up with a plan to get Elon Musk into MMA in order to secure themselves a free Tesla.

The thread originally began when Yanez tweeted to the official Tesla Twitter account asking them if they'd be willing to sponsor him as a fighter by sending him a Model X Tesla car.

Aljamain Sterling responded to the tweet and asked if he could jump in on the action:

"I'll take one too!"

Lightweight fighter Uros Medic joined the conversation and told the fighters they were "doing it wrong." Medic instead suggested that the plan should be to invite Musk to a live event and have him fall in love with the sport:

"You guys doing it wrong.. We have to bring him in and once he sees the fights live, it'll blow his mind... then there will be cars for everyone"

Uroš Medić @urketaraketa @yanezmma @funkmasterMMA @elonmusk You guys doing it wrong.. we have to bring him in and once he sees the fights live, it’ll blow his mind… then there will be cars for everyone @yanezmma @funkmasterMMA @elonmusk You guys doing it wrong.. we have to bring him in and once he sees the fights live, it’ll blow his mind… then there will be cars for everyone

Terrence McKinney then referred to Elon Musk challenging Russian president Vladimir Putin to a fight earlier this year and suggested the fighters offer him a training camp:

"He already wants to fight Putin so y'all could work the angle of training him and then bam everyone got personalized Teslas"

Aljamain Sterling weighs in on the stylistic mismatch between Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 279 will go down as one of the most infamous cards in UFC history. Backstage brawls, a canceled press conference, weight misses and an entire card reshuffle all occurred during fight week, with some changes on 24-hours' notice.

Khamzat Chimaev was originally scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the main event but stepped onto the scale and missed weight by a shocking 7.5lbs. Chimaev was dropped from the headline slot and faced Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout instead.

As soon as the fight was announced, many fans complained that it was a stylistic nightmare for 'Trailblazer'. 'Borz' is an elite-level wrestler, whereas Holland has historically struggled with them.

The difference on the ground showed when Chimaev took Holland down and made him submit in the very first round.

Discussing the pay-per-view on his podcast, Aljamain Sterling stated that Kevin Holland got handed the shortest straw of any other fighter on the card:

"In the midst of that whole chaos, I thought that ' [The] Leech' got the short end of the stick, but then watching the fight live I go 'Huh, I think the person who got the shortest end of the stick in that whole trade, in terms of a potential chance to win, just odds of winning - Kevin Holland.' Preparation, complete style difference, and not just a style difference, a specialist in that style. He got the shortest end of the stick."

Catch the full episode of Aljamain Sterling's podcast here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far