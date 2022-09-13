"Not just a style difference. A specialist in that style" - Aljamain Sterling believes Kevin Holland 'received the shortest end of the stick' in fighting Khamzat Chimaev to save UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to take on Nate Diaz at UFC 279. But after he missed weight by 7.5 pounds, the UFC was forced to reshuffle the card and Chimaev wound up taking on Kevin Holland, Li Jingliang had a new opponent in Daniel Rodriguez, and Nate Diaz ended up headlining the card with Tony Ferguson.

Aljamain Sterling believes that Holland was most disadvantageously matched due to the reshuffling of the card.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Khamzat Chimaev flipped off the crowd after being showered with boos 🗣 #UFC279 Khamzat Chimaev flipped off the crowd after being showered with boos 🗣 #UFC279 https://t.co/kbldRiwk6z

Kevin Holland was set to take on Daniel Rodriguez, however, he ended up with a much tougher matchup in Khamzat Chimaev. The fight opened with a controversial takedown and ended with a first-round submission victory for Chimaev.

Speaking on his FunkMasterMMA podcast, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling opened up on how he believed Holland got the short end of the stick, stating (starting at the 2:19 mark):

"In the midst of that whole chaos, I thought that Leech got the short end of the stick, but then watching the fight live I go 'huh, I think the person who got the shortest end of the stick in that whole trade, in terms of a potential chance to win, just odds of winning - Kevin Holland'. Preparation, complete style difference, and not just a style difference, a specialist in that style. He got the shortest end of the stick."

Sterling touched on this later in the video as well, adding (starting at the 14:45 mark):

"Again, I think Holland got the shortest end of the stick. Hopefully, financially he was taken care of, I hope because he did a big part in stepping up and although he wasn't happy with the performance, I think anybody else who stepped into that position probably would have ended up the same exact way."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's full comments on Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland below:

Khamzat Chimaev 'no-glove touch' controversy

Khamzat Chimaev's week was filled with controversy- a physical altercation, backstage brawl, and missing weight.

Chimaev was unable to avoid controversy in the octagon as well. His fight with Kevin Holland began with a "fake-glove touch" that resulted in a takedown for Chimaev.

Aj @AjDuxche Real gangsters don’t fake glove touch, pussy. Real gangsters don’t fake glove touch, pussy. https://t.co/B29d0rv3Xq

Many were quick to call 'Borz' out for this, alleging that he was cheating. Although the move may not have been the best show of sportsmanship, it is hard to consider it cheating.

