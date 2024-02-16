"He wants only gold" - Merab Dvalishvili reacts to Henry Cejudo's plan to retire if he loses at UFC 298

Merab Dvalishvili is set to return to the octagon when he faces Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 this weekend. 'The Machine' recently weighed in on the former two-division champion's comments that he will likely retire if he loses the bout.

Speaking at the media day for the event, the No.2-ranked bantamweight stated:

"If he beats me, of course he will fight for the title because he was a champion and he lost against the great champion Aljamain Sterling [via] split decision and he's a big name and a very good fighter. If he [loses], of course he's not going to just take fights to get the No.1 contender fight. Of course, it takes time and now he has a family, he has money and I don't think he just wants to fight. He wants only gold."

Dvalishvili continued:

"If he [loses] against me, of course he's going to retire because it can take more time for him to come back. I think he's talking from the facts. It's either everything or nothing for him and that's his mentality and that's why he's dangerous because I know he will try everything to win this fight and I'm sure he's hungry. I know how hard he wants [it] because that's how hard I want [it], too."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments on Henry Cejudo below:

The winner of the bout will likely earn a title opportunity against the winner of UFC 299's bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Dvalishvili is looking to earn his first title opportunity, while Cejudo, a former double champ, is looking to once again claim UFC gold.

What did Henry Cejudo say about retiring if he loses to Merab Dvalishvili?

Henry Cejudo returned from a three-year retirement in 2023, losing to Aljamain Sterling via split decision in a UFC 288 title bout. Speaking at the UFC 298 media day ahead of his bout with Merab Dvalishvili, 'Triple C' revealed that he will retire again if he is unable to get his hand raised, stating:

"This is all or nothing. I sat with the team and was like, 'hey, guys, it's either gold or bust.' I either win it all or I'm not going to have it at all and I'm out, I'm done. I am putting that timeline and that pressure on me because I do take this sport seriously. People are always like, 'oh, you retired.' I'm like, 'dude, I've done everything there is to do.' What the f**k do I got to prove?"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on his plans following UFC 298 below:

Cejudo has revealed that he is motivated by anger after failing to claim the title in his last bout. The No.3-ranked bantamweight is one of just four double champions in UFC history, in addition to winning an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling.