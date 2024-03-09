“He wants me to HODPITALIZE him” - Chael Sonnen puts Jorge Masvidal on high alert with warning shot, fans react

Chael Sonnen recently fired shots at Jorge Masvidal after the former 'BMF' titleholder made repeated vows of physical harm.

Sonnen is currently in Miami, Florida, to attend to his routine media commitments as an analyst for the UFC 299 pay-per-view event, set to take place at the Kaseya Center.

However, the former middleweight title challenger claimed that he is being kept in isolation as a precautionary safety measure. As per Sonnen, 'Gamebred' has added him to a list of targets and made physical threats stemming from their verbal disputes last year.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (2:26):

'The American Gangster' recently turned to X and delivered a strong caution to the Miami native:

"FINALLY Figured out why ManBunsVidal [Masvidal] keeps getting in the mix He wants me to HODPITALIZE him (in self defense) so he can get out of NATE DIAZ beating his EARS (again)"

Check out Chael Sonnen's post below:

Fans responded to Sonnen's warning to Masvidal with a variety of reactions.

One of the fans wrote:

"Bad man doing bad stuff. We love it. 🤣"

Another wrote:

"For those that don't know. HODPITALIZE is worse than Hospital. 😉👊👊👊"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Chael P typing with registered lethal fingers."

"Masvidal obviously forgot number 1 of the 10 commandments, never p*ss off a gangster"

The turn of events began during 'Gamebred's' appearance on The MMA Hour last November, where he shared his views on the banter between host Ariel Helwani and Sonnen. Masvidal aligned himself with the MMA journalist and proceeded to deliver profanity-laced remarks towards 'The American Gangster'.

However, tensions heightened when both the former UFC fighters engaged in a verbal clash on social media, prompting Masvidal to issue a threat to confront Sonnen in person.

What were Jorge Masvidal's provocations against Chael Sonnen?

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal openly discussed his intention to inflict physical harm on Chael Sonnen. 'Gamebred' highlighted Sonnen's controversial past involving steroid usage and labeled him as a cheater:

"Chael would be one guy that I would love to f**king break his eye orbital just because he’s a cheating f**k. Like, if he’s gotten caught with more substances in his body than any other competitor in history."

Masvidal added:

"At one time, he had six or seven different substances in his body for one of his title fights. It’s like, you’re a f**king piece of sh*t human being... Do all the steroids you want, and it doesn’t matter, I’m still gonna break your eye orbital, bro."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (3:24):