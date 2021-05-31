"He wants to be the next Conor McGregor" - Brandon Moreno calls Deiveson Figueiredo a 'dumb a**hole' ahead of their rematch

UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno has expressed some very strong views about champion Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of their rematch at UFC 263 on June 12.

Moreno recently appeared in an interview with TMZ Sports. Over the course of the interview, the Mexican was asked what he had to say regarding some comments that Figueiredo had made about him. Brandon Moreno said-

"Man, I told you, the guy is not really smart. He's an a**hole. And it is fine, I don't care. He's ugly. Man the guy is so ugly... My goodness, I can't believe it. But again, he is not really smart. He has tried to put attention on himself, and it's fine. he wants to make some money. He wants to be the next Conor McGregor and, you know, I don't care. I don't really care because I just want to win. And I just want to get the title." Brandon Moreno said.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno first fought at UFC 256 back in December 2020. The bout was one of the greatest fights of the year, as both fighters went toe-to-toe for the entirety of the bout.

The performances of both fighters during the back-and-forth slug-fest were so close that the judges' scorecards resulted in a draw. The two will meet in their inevitable rematch at UFC 263.

The first fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno was so good it had DC moaning on the broadcast lol pic.twitter.com/5HHiJEFwtH — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 30, 2021

Brandon Moreno believes that Deiveson Figueiredo felt his power in their first fight

After being asked whether he had gained Figueiredo's respect after the first fight, Moreno said that the Brazilian definitely felt his power.

However, as far as respect goes, here is what Brandon Moreno had to say-

"To be honest, I don't know. I mean, the guy is not really smart, to be honest. I know he felt my power, but after the fight, he started to talk, like, a lot of trash and [making] excuses like, 'Oh I was sick in the fight and that is why that happened but in this next one I will knock him out or submit him'. He started to talk sh*t. But, I don't care. I'm very focused [on] my own situation, my own skills, and my own game plan. I just want to be the next flyweight champion of the world and the UFC and the first one born in Tijuana, Mexico. So, I'm excited for that." Brandon Moreno said.

Who do you think will hold flyweight gold at the conclusion of UFC 263? Sound off in the comments section!

