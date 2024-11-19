“He wants to try to hurt me” - Christian Lee says he already figured out Alibeg Rasulov’s gameplan for ONE Fight Night 26

Two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee is used to having challengers throw everything at him in a bid to take what he has.

'The Warrior' is expecting nothing less once he makes his long-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, live in US Primetime, from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The curtain closer of ONE's final Amazon Prime Video event of 2024 will feature Lee's lightweight MMA world title defense against undefeated adversary Alibeg Rasulov.

So far, no opponent has solved the Turkish dynamo's puzzle. Rasulov extended his pristine record to 14-0 with total domination of former champion Ok Rae Yoon at ONE Fight Night 23 last July.

While his next challenger boasts impressive credentials, Christian Lee remains unfazed.

After all, the Singaporean-American double champ believes he already figured out Rasulov's game plan. Lee told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I think that he’ll be looking to have a similar game plan to mine. I think he wants to try to hurt me with strikes, take me down, and finish.”

Christian Lee out to prove he's still the best in the world

Christian Lee has always been the type to let his actions do the talking.

'The Warrior' has certainly paid close attention to fans' doubts during his lengthy hiatus.

As far as the double champ is concerned, the only way to address those reservations is by retaining his 26 pounds of gold in the most impressive way possible.

The king of the 170 and 185-pound MMA divisions told ONE:

“I still feel like I’m the best in the world, lightweight or welterweight."

