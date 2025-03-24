"He hasn't watched KSI box" - Fans make fun of Joe Rogan's "rare L take" as he heaps praise on the YouTuber-turned-boxer

Joe Rogan’s latest comments on KSI’s boxing skills left fight fans scratching their heads. The UFC color commentator praised the YouTuber-turned-boxer, calling him "legit" among influencers, but netizens weren't buying it.

Fans quickly pointed out that Rogan’s assessment seemed out of touch. While KSI holds a 4-1 (1 no contest) record in professional boxing, many felt that labeling him a “pretty good boxer” was a stretch.

Speaking about KSI's skills in a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Fight Companion, the UFC color commentator said:

"KSI’s a pretty good boxer. Well, he’s legit, like for those kind of guys, he’s a good boxer. For that class...But KSI looks legit to me, like, out of those guys. He’s legit. Yeah, he’s got hands. But Dillon [Danis] is not a boxer."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Several fans took to X to react to Rogan's comments and wrote:

"Rare L take by Joe."

"He hasnt watched KSI box."

"Hate to say it but when it comes to boxing JR [Joe Rogan] doesn’t know sh*t, HUGE fan of him but his takes are always so sh*t when it comes to boxing."

"Literally where has KSI proven that though LMAO? Where has he proven he’s “a good boxer”?

"Joe will say anyone with some clout is good. Bro called Ronda Rousey an amazing fighter when she’s got worse hands than Ben Askren. Joe has honestly become a bit of a casual when it comes to combat sports I don’t think he follows it as much as he did in his younger days."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan calling KSI a "legit" boxer. [Screenshot[s] courtesy: @IfnBoxing on X]

Dillon Danis mocks KSI for pulling out of Misfits boxing event

Dillon Danis recently mocked KSI for pulling out of their scheduled fight just days before the event. KSI was set to face Danis on March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester but withdrew due to illness.

Danis, who previously withdrew from their planned bout in January 2023, wasted no time mocking KSI. He took to X and wrote:

"I feel bad for every fighter on the card and the fans who bought tickets. Logan Paul, step up for your boyfriend who pulled out with the sniffles and let’s save the show, and everyone’s time and money."

Check out Dillon Danis' X post below:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Danis is already preparing for a May 24 MMA bout against Tony Ferguson in Global Fight League.

