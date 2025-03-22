Conor McGregor's friend Dillon Danis takes hilarious five-word jab at KSI for delaying their fight due to health concerns

KSI’s long-awaited return to the ring has been put on hold, and Dillon Danis wasted no time mocking him. The YouTuber-turned-boxer withdrew from their scheduled bout at MF & DAZN X Series 21 due to illness.

KSI took to X to share details of his illness, stating:

"I cough up green and yellow gunk all the time. My sinuses hurt so much that I need ibuprofen every day. The tension headaches I suffer from are more painful than you can imagine. Basically, I'm screwed. I've been sick for almost three weeks and I haven't gotten any better."

Check out KSI's comments below:

Conor McGregor's longtime friend and training partner, Danis took to social media with a five-word dismissal reaction, writing:

“I remember my first cold.”

Check out Dillon Danis' X post below:

The fight was meant to mark Danis’ comeback after a lengthy absence from combat sports. Initially, KSI was set to face former footballer Wayne Bridge, but with Bridge pulling out and now KSI sidelined, Danis remains without an opponent.

While KSI recovers, Danis has other plans. He’s scheduled to face former UFC star Tony Ferguson at the inaugural Global Fight League event on May. 24 in Los Angeles. With his boxing return delayed, Danis will shift his focus back to MMA, where questions remain about how he’ll fare after years of inactivity.

Dillon Danis talks about wanting to participate in The Ultimate Fighter

Danis claims he was open to joining The Ultimate Fighter season 33. He seemingly saw it as a chance to prove himself as an MMA fighter, but the UFC reportedly shut it down.

He strongly believes that he's a must-watch character, and the show would've been interesting, especially with his potential banter against Daniel Cormier. However, UFC officials reportedly worried he’d create chaos in the house and then not fight.

Speaking about the situation, Danis said:

“How crazy is that? That would have been pure cinema, right? Think about that. They were trying to bring it back on the entertainment side, and they had guys that were like 1-0, 2-0, and they’re all terrible. And they were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it... It would have been the best numbers they had, especially with my banter with DC [Cormier]...I was willing to show I would fight three, four guys,whatever, to get into the UFC. Why wouldn’t I? Hunter [Campbell] was just like, ‘No, dude, he’s going to go in the house, make the most trouble, and then not fight.’ It’s the same thing they always say, and it’s so annoying.”

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below (19:00):

