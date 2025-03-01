"This one hurts," "Nobody requested this" - Fans react to GFL confirming Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis lightweight matchup 

MMA fans had plenty to say about the recently announced lightweight clash between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis under the GFL (Global Fight League) banner. The general sentiment among fans reflected disapproval as they questioned why the matchup was put together.

Ad

Ferguson has been on a steep decline, suffering eight consecutive losses before parting ways with the UFC. Now part of GFL’s Team Los Angeles, his recent form has left fans skeptical about his ability to compete at a high level.

Meanwhile, Danis, known more for his social media feuds than his MMA record, has fought only twice in Bellator, both wins coming against unranked opponents. His inactivity in professional MMA has seemingly fueled criticism about his legitimacy as a competitor.

Ad

Trending

GFL announced the fight on X, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"GFL Fans... You asked, we listened! Our most requested bout is now official as Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson squares off with Dillon “El Jefe” Danis in a legendary Lightweight matchup. Who you got?"

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans reacted to the post on X, writing:

"This one hurts."

"Nobody requested this."

"Quite possibly the worst poster I've ever seen."

"Dude at GFL looking in the mirror while typing this out."

"Dillion Danis is a country mile far from anything legendary positive."

"I’ll believe it when I see Danis in the cage. This dude’s flakier than a whole box of cornflakes."

Ad

"This is actually great because we know Danis can’t damage Tony at all."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

MMA fans react to the announcement of Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis under GFL banner. [Screenshots courtesy: @mmagfl on X]

GFL announces several exciting matchups

The Global Fight League has confirmed several thrilling bouts featuring former MMA champions and legends. The first matchup announced was the rematch between former UFC middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

Ad

Another exciting matchup features Urijah Faber and Renan Barao in a bantamweight trilogy fight. The two former champions have a storied history, and this bout promises fireworks.

In the heavyweight division, Fabricio Werdum will take on Frank Mir in a battle of submission specialists. Meanwhile, former Bellator champion Douglas Lima is set to lock horns with Uriah Hall in a middleweight clash. Yoel Romero and Shogun Rua will collide in a battle of veterans in the light heavyweight division. The details regarding the date and venue have not yet been officially confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.