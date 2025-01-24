BREAKING: Tony Ferguson seemingly leaves UFC for new "ground-breaking" MMA league

Tony Ferguson, one of the most beloved fighters in MMA, has reportedly parted ways with the UFC to sign with the Global Fight League (GFL).

Ferguson was a dominant force in the UFC lightweight division, holding an interim title and achieving a historic 12-fight winning streak. However, in recent years, his form has declined. After an eight-fight losing streak, with his last defeat coming via submission against Michael Chiesa in August 2024, Ferguson has now decided to embark on a fresh journey.

Following the loss to Chiesa, Ferguson begrudgingly announced semi-retirement by dropping one glove. The gesture, according to him, marked a step towards reevaluating his career path.

GFL's official Instagram account revealed the news, captioning the post:

"@tonyfergusonxt signs with the Global Fight League."

The Global Fight League, set to officially launch in April 2025, promises a fighter-centric model with innovative features, including health insurance, retirement funds, and a 50% revenue share. The league has been actively signing MMA veterans like Tyron Woodley, Luke Rockhold, and Fabricio Werdum, assembling a roster of iconic fighters from various promotions.

Ferguson’s addition is one of the most significant signings for GFL. While Dana White and the UFC have yet to comment on Ferguson’s departure, the MMA community remains divided, with some fans excited for his new chapter and others questioning the move. 'El Cucuy' currently holds a 25-11 professional MMA record.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, GFL claims to have also signed former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Freire.

