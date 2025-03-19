“He has weaknesses” - Champ-champ Superlek plans to exploit the cracks in Nabil Anane’s armor in unification clash at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has always been one of this generation's most cerebral fighters, and he's confident he's already found the weak spots in Nabil Anane's towering armor.

The reigning two-sport world champion will face off against Anane in a unification match for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Superlek, who holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world titles, said he found Anane's weaknesses and plans to exploit them when locked inside the Circle in Japan.

He said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"All Nabil’s weapons are dangerous. He has weaknesses, but I can't reveal them right now, I want you to see them in the ring."

Anane holds a stellar 6-1 record in ONE Championship, and his sixth straight win saw him claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he stopped Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January this year.

While Anane has laid waste on the opposition, there remains a blemish on his promotional record that he's hellbent on avenging.

That loss on his slate happened on his promotional debut when he suffered a first-round stoppage against Superlek.

The Thai megastar was calculated in his approach and folded Anane with a barrage of body shots when they squared off at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Superlek's earlier victory over Anane was win number six in his ungodly 11-fight winning streak that started in May 2022 when he beat Taiki Naito at ONE 157.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superlek has some tricks up his sleeve against Nabil Anane in world title unification match

Superlek has his game plan laid out, and he plans to unleash some magic when he faces Nabil Anane for the second time in his ONE Championship career.

In an interview with the promotion, 'The Kicking Machine' said he has some new and specific tricks designed to take out Anane's lanky 6-foot-4 frame.

"I don't want to predict much. Let's just say that I think the odds that this fight will not go the distance are high. And I want to show a surprise trick that everyone wouldn’t expect which I’ve prepared for. But I really can't reveal it yet. I want you to wait and get the answer in the ring. I guarantee that this fight will be explosive."

