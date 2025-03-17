“I want to show a surprise trick” - Superlek eager to show new plan to chop down Nabil Anane a second time

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 battles Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane for the second time this week in Japan. Superlek said he has new tricks up his sleeves as he goes for another impressive finish.

'The Kicking Machine' will defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the division's interim champion in a unification match at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

It is also a rematch of their first encounter in June 2023, where Superlek made short work of the then-ONE-debuting Anane with a first-round knockout victory.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout shared his thoughts on his scheduled rematch against Anane, including some surprises he has in store. He said:

"I don't want to predict much. Let's just say that I think the odds that this fight will not go the distance are high. And I want to show a surprise trick that everyone wouldn’t expect which I’ve prepared for. But I really can't reveal it yet. I want you to wait and get the answer in the ring. I guarantee that this fight will be explosive."

ONE 172 will mark the first time that Superlek, also the flyweight kickboxing king, will defend the bantamweight Muay Thai world title after seizing it from former champion Jonathan Haggerty last September in the United States.

Anane, meanwhile, is coming in hot for the match, winning six straight since losing to Superlek in his debut, including the last one in January, where he beat Nico Carrillo of Scotland by TKO in the first round to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Superlek says he saw the star potential of Nabil Anane in first match

Nabil Anane was knocked out by Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his first ONE Championship match but the Thai superstar said he was impressed with what the young fighter showed and believed that in time the Teah Mehdi Zatout standout would be a star.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, recalling his impression of towering Anane after their first encounter, saying:

"After fighting Nabil, I thought that he had the potential to improve a lot. Right now, Nabil has improved very quickly. What Nabil has clearly improved is his fighting strength. Plus, with his physicality that took advantage of all his opponents in this division, Nabil will be able to develop even further."

Superlek-Anane II is one of five world title fights on offer at ONE 172.

