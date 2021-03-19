"He went from that to talking trash" - Derek Brunson remembers when Kevin Holland was a fan instead of a foe

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson shares his conversations with Kevin Holland before he became famous and reveals that Holland was a humble young fighter in his initial days with the UFC, not the outspoken fighter that we know him as today.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Derek Brunson was asked if the rumors of him probably training with his UFC Vegas 22 opponent in preparation for some of his previous fights ever came to fruition. Brunson told interviewer Adam Cattarall that they never ended up training together. However, both fighters were well acquainted with each other and Kevin Holland was a lot more respectful towards Derek Brunson. Unfazed by Holland's trash-talking and pre-fight antics, Brunson said he will try and knock Holland out on March 20.

"This was back about three years ago when he first made his UFC debut. Sometimes I reach out for him like, 'hey, good fight'. He was like, 'oh man, it's such a blessing for you to reach out to me. I am so honored man. I was fighting in the regional circuit and now I got UFC's Derek Brunson saying good fight'.

"So, he was one of those and then he went from that to talking trash. I'm like, okay. I see what this is. It's not bad blood. I'm gonna try to devastatingly knock this kid out... I'm all business," Derek Brunson said.

Kevin Holland has insulted Derek Brunson on multiple occasions in the lead-up to UFC Vegas 22

37-year-old Derek Brunson is the old veteran of UFC's middleweight division. Widely considered as the gatekeeper of higher ranks, Brunson has stopped a wave of up-and-comers during his three-fight winning streak in recent times to make himself relevant in the division.

Kevin Holland mentioned Brunson's failure to make it to the top ranks in a recent interview with SCMP MMA and dismissed him as a less significant fight than Holland's last opponent Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza.

"Jacare was a bigger win than Brunson. You beat Brunson, you usually go off to win a title. So, you know, beat Brunson and all the good fortune, the good luck... is on my side. That's just how it goes - You beat Brunson, you get a title, if Brunson beats you, you still get thechance to get the title... He's just somebody that sits in the middle," Kevin Holland said.

Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland are scheduled to fight in the five-round main event of UFC Vegas 22. The event will take place on March 20, 2021, in the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.