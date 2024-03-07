"He went after the final boss wtf" - Jake Paul surprises fans by announcing “biggest fight of the 21st century” against Mike Tyson on Netflix

Jake Paul is scheduled to square off against Mike Tyson in a boxing match set to be streamed live on Netflix.

The bout is slated to take place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the event being accessible to all Netflix subscribers.

This marks the streaming platform's debut into the realm of combat sports and its third live sporting event overall. Last November, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) secured an agreement with Netflix for a boxing event, as revealed by MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian.

Additional details, such as the co-main event and undercard matches, will be disclosed at a later date. However, it's still up in the air whether the high-profile event will be classified as a professional fight or an exhibition.

The upcoming bout won't be the first time Paul and the former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion have shared a fight card. 'The Problem Child' gained widespread recognition after knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson during the undercard of Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently took to social media and contemplated facing 'Iron Mike' as he pursues his dream of becoming a world champion:

"Promotion promotion promotion, if I’m being honest, I don’t need that. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way."

Fans responded to the unexpected announcement of the Paul vs. Tyson fight with a diverse range of reactions.

"Bro fighting someone born in 1966."

"They said he doesn’t fight boxers so he went after the final boss wtf 😭"

'Iron Mike' stands as one of the most renowned and intimidating heavyweight boxers in history, but with age catching up at 58 during the upcoming fight, he faces a significant age gap against the 27-year-old Paul.

Despite Tyson's last professional fight dating back to 2005 and facing two consecutive losses before retiring, his last exhibition match against Jones showed he's still in good shape.

Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' is coming off a recent first-round TKO win against Ryan Bourland. Jake Paul boasts victories over former UFC fighters like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, with only one loss in his ten-fight career, a split decision defeat against Tommy Fury in February 2023.