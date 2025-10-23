“He will always get my respect” - Rodtang honored to step in the Circle with legend Nong-O

Rodtang Jitmuangnon views Nong-O Hama with high regard. It will not change even if they are set to collide in a title match when they return to action next month.The two Thai superstars are to battle for the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16. It is one of seven world title matches on offer at the tentpole event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Rodtang considers Nong-O a mentor and role model in the fighting game, something he reiterated in an interview with ONE Championship.'The Iron Man' said:&quot;He should be the role model of the role models that everyone should try to follow in his footsteps. He will always get my respect.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt ONE 173, Rodtang seeks to reclaim the world title he long held before losing it on the scales in his scheduled title defense against British challenger Jacob Smith in November last year. The fight still pushed through, with Jacob the lone one eligible to win, but the Jitmuangnon Gym standout did not allow it, winning the contest by unanimous decision.Rodtang was last in action in March, knocking out Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa just 80 seconds into their highly anticipated match.Nong-O, meanwhile, is also coming off a win in his last match in May, defeating by decision fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. He is out to win and become a ONE world champion again after his long run as bantamweight Muay Thai king.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Denis Puric expects a legendary clash between Rodtang and Nong-OThe Rodtang-Nong-o title clash is highly anticipated not only by fight fans but also by other star fighters in ONE Championship. Among them, veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric, who is anticipating a legendary match between the two Thai superstars.Citing his experience of seeing in action the two protagonists firsthand, all indications, he said, point to an explosive encounter.'The Bosnian Menace' said:&quot;Talking about Nong-O and Rodtang, I'm so stoked for that fight. I feel like it's going to be a legendary one. You're right, I'm part of that story because I've trained with Nong-O and them guys, I've fought Rodtang. It's going to be a legendary night.&quot;Puric is also slated to compete at ONE 173, taking on Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing joust.