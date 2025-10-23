  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He will always get my respect” - Rodtang honored to step in the Circle with legend Nong-O

“He will always get my respect” - Rodtang honored to step in the Circle with legend Nong-O

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 23, 2025 07:03 GMT
Rodtang has high regard for Nong-O. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Rodtang has high regard for Nong-O. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon views Nong-O Hama with high regard. It will not change even if they are set to collide in a title match when they return to action next month.

Ad

The two Thai superstars are to battle for the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16. It is one of seven world title matches on offer at the tentpole event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Rodtang considers Nong-O a mentor and role model in the fighting game, something he reiterated in an interview with ONE Championship.

'The Iron Man' said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He should be the role model of the role models that everyone should try to follow in his footsteps. He will always get my respect."
Ad

At ONE 173, Rodtang seeks to reclaim the world title he long held before losing it on the scales in his scheduled title defense against British challenger Jacob Smith in November last year. The fight still pushed through, with Jacob the lone one eligible to win, but the Jitmuangnon Gym standout did not allow it, winning the contest by unanimous decision.

Rodtang was last in action in March, knocking out Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa just 80 seconds into their highly anticipated match.

Ad

Nong-O, meanwhile, is also coming off a win in his last match in May, defeating by decision fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. He is out to win and become a ONE world champion again after his long run as bantamweight Muay Thai king.

For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Denis Puric expects a legendary clash between Rodtang and Nong-O

The Rodtang-Nong-o title clash is highly anticipated not only by fight fans but also by other star fighters in ONE Championship. Among them, veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric, who is anticipating a legendary match between the two Thai superstars.

Ad

Citing his experience of seeing in action the two protagonists firsthand, all indications, he said, point to an explosive encounter.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"Talking about Nong-O and Rodtang, I'm so stoked for that fight. I feel like it's going to be a legendary one. You're right, I'm part of that story because I've trained with Nong-O and them guys, I've fought Rodtang. It's going to be a legendary night."

Puric is also slated to compete at ONE 173, taking on Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing joust.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications