WATCH: Flyweight rivals Rodtang and Nong-O play football and meet family before their big Muay Thai title fight at ONE 173

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama recently had a light moment playing football, joined by family and friends. It came ahead of their scheduled title clash in Japan next month.The two Thai superstars are to face off for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world tile at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16. It is part of the stacked offering from ONE Championship, which will take place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena and mark the second live event of the promotion this year in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.While they are busy with their respective preparations for the title clash, it did not stop them from taking part in a game of football in Thailand.ONE Championship captured on video the moment Rodtang and Nong-O had on the football field and shared it on Instagram, captioning it with:&quot;Before the real battle! ⚽️ Rodtang and Nong-O go head-to-head for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173 in Tokyo! Who’s your pick to win it all? 👊&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt ONE 173, Rodtang will try to reclaim the flyweight world title he long held before losing it on the scales last year. He enters the contest winning his last three matches, with the most recent an opening-round KO win over Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa back in March in Japan.Nong-O, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, for his part, is looking to reach the summit once again but this time at flyweight.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Rodtang has strong affinity for footballThat Rodtang was able to find time to play some football despite a huge title fight scheduled for him at ONE 173 is not at all surprising since he has admitted he has a strong affinity for the sport.In fact, football is so close to his heart that he even named his first-born Zlatan, after legendary Swedish football striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:&quot;Regarding my son's name, I grew up during Zlatan Ibrahimovic's prime time. I was working a bad job back then. I watched him play with my boss, and I admired him. With his character and style, he was a god to me.&quot;Rodtang also uses football to build his stamina and clear his mind as he prepares for big matches like that at ONE 173.