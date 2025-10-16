  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Flyweight rivals Rodtang and Nong-O play football and meet family before their big Muay Thai title fight at ONE 173

WATCH: Flyweight rivals Rodtang and Nong-O play football and meet family before their big Muay Thai title fight at ONE 173

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 16, 2025 04:29 GMT
WATCH: Flyweight rivals Rodtang and Nong-O play football ahead of title fight at ONE 173. -- Photo by ONE Championship
WATCH: Flyweight rivals Rodtang and Nong-O play football ahead of title fight at ONE 173. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama recently had a light moment playing football, joined by family and friends. It came ahead of their scheduled title clash in Japan next month.

Ad

The two Thai superstars are to face off for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world tile at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16. It is part of the stacked offering from ONE Championship, which will take place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena and mark the second live event of the promotion this year in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

While they are busy with their respective preparations for the title clash, it did not stop them from taking part in a game of football in Thailand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

ONE Championship captured on video the moment Rodtang and Nong-O had on the football field and shared it on Instagram, captioning it with:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Before the real battle! ⚽️ Rodtang and Nong-O go head-to-head for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173 in Tokyo! Who’s your pick to win it all? 👊"
Ad

At ONE 173, Rodtang will try to reclaim the flyweight world title he long held before losing it on the scales last year. He enters the contest winning his last three matches, with the most recent an opening-round KO win over Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa back in March in Japan.

Nong-O, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, for his part, is looking to reach the summit once again but this time at flyweight.

Ad

For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Rodtang has strong affinity for football

That Rodtang was able to find time to play some football despite a huge title fight scheduled for him at ONE 173 is not at all surprising since he has admitted he has a strong affinity for the sport.

In fact, football is so close to his heart that he even named his first-born Zlatan, after legendary Swedish football striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ad

He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"Regarding my son's name, I grew up during Zlatan Ibrahimovic's prime time. I was working a bad job back then. I watched him play with my boss, and I admired him. With his character and style, he was a god to me."

Rodtang also uses football to build his stamina and clear his mind as he prepares for big matches like that at ONE 173.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications