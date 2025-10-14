THROWBACK FIGHT: Rodtang exposes his chin to Tagir Khalilov for free hits

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is known for his granite chin, allowing him to absorb even the hardest of hits. He never fails to showcase it during his matches, even opening himself at times to allow his opponents a free shot at him.

Ad

One instance took place in his flyweight kickboxing clash against Russian Tagir Khalilov at ONE: Fists of Fury in February 2021 in Singapore.

The two top strikers engaged in three rounds of slam-bang action that saw them go back and forth with ferocious strikes. Along the way, Rodtang allowed Khalilov to gamely hit him in the chin, which seemingly had little effect and only served to get him going in the match.

Ad

Trending

Action went the full route, with 'The Iron Man' winning by split decision to give him his eight straight victory in ONE Championship at that point, and first under kickboxing rules in the promotion.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ONE Championship relived the classic encounter by posting the full fight on its official YouTube channel on Oct. 12.

Check out the video below:

Ad

ONE's video post is in line with Rodtang's scheduled return to action on Nov. 16 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. He will try to reclaim the currently vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title against fellow Thai superstar Nong-O Hama in the marquee event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Rodtang vows to do his best against Nong-O at ONE 173

Rodtang has the utmost respect for Nong-O, whom he considers a role model in his martial arts journey. It, however, will not stop him from giving his best when they collide at ONE 173.

Ad

He made this known even before their showdown was made official, sharing that as students of the game and respect to one another, fans should only expect the best effort from them when they take the Circle.

Rodtang commented on ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong's Facebook post on his possible super fight with Nong-O:

"Ever since I joined ONE, I've always looked up to Nong-O as my senior. He's been an excellent role model for all of us younger fighters. And now that fate has brought us together, we'll both do our best in the ring."

Ad

Heading into ONE 173, Rodtang has won his last three matches, the most recent over Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa in March in Japan, winning by knockout in the opening round.

Nong-O, meanwhile, halted a two-fight slide in his last match in May, defeating fellow Thai Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by decision.

For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.