"He will be back stronger" - Fans ready to see Takeru's redemption arc after losing to Rodtang at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa may have endured a heartbreaking defeat over the weekend, but fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his redemption.

The Japanese striking icon suffered an 80-second knockout at the hands of Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their flyweight kickboxing superfight, which headlined ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Rodtang's thunderous left hook sent Takeru sprawling to the canvas, leaving him unable to recover and sealing a decisive victory in a showdown that had been nearly two years in the making.

One of the most poignant moments in the ONE 172 behind-the-scenes epilogue captured an emotional Takeru struggling to come to terms with his disappointing defeat to Rodtang as he made his way back to the dugout:

Fans took to social media to uplift Takeru, expressing their uwavering confidence that 'The Natural Bone Krusher' will author a strong comeback:

Comments from Instagram

In the locker room, the Japanese striker was consoled by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who offered words of encouragement in the aftermath of the bout's upsetting result.

Another powerful moment transpired backstage highlighted a post-fight reconcilation between Rodtang and Takeru. Despite the fierce competitive tensuon leading up to their blockbuster encounter, the two rivals shared the spirit of sportsmanship with a warm embrace.

Takeru knows how to bounce back

Takeru Segawa is no stranger to adversity. Throughout his storied career, he has never allowed defeats to define him.

A prime example came at ONE 165 in January 2024 when he fell short in his bid to capture the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, losing via unanimous decision to divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Despite suffering an injury in that bout, Takeru made a triumphant return eight months later at ONE Friday Fights 81. There, he overcame a first-round knockdown before rallying to stop Thant Zin in the second frame.

According to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, fans can expect to see more of Takeru under the promotion's banner.

Speaking during the post-ONE 172 press conference, Chatri emphasized that capturing ONE Championship gold remains the Japanese sensation's ultimate dream.

