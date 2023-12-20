“He will come back greater” – Superbon expects big things from Nong-O when Muay Thai legend returns at ONE Friday Fights 46

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn believes good friend Nong-O Hama will be able to bounce back and return to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Legendary Thai striker Nong-O will be competing in his first fight back this week since being knocked out and dethroned in his last fight in April by British fighter Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

He will be competing against Scottish fighter Nico Carrillo on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon said he believes that his fellow Thai superstar has learned his lesson in his last fight and is coming in with renewed drive and focus to succeed.

He said:

“I believe in Nong-O. There’s no one left in his division who can fight him properly. He beat everyone in the division. He lost to Jonathan because he made a small mistake. A great motocross racer who fell once doesn't mean he'll forget how to ride. Nong-O is still great and he will come back greater because he now knows where his mistake is.”

Superbon and Nong-O up for big fights at ONE Friday Fights 46

It is not only Nong-O who is out to redeem himself at ONE Friday Fights 46, as Superbon, too, is looking to extend his redemption tour in a grand way by winning a new world title.

The 33-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout, who lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing gold earlier this year, will vie for the division’s Muay Thai belt against reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Superbon was victorious in his last fight in June, knocking out Tayfun Ozcan of the Netherlands in the second round of their showdown. It was a rebound victory for him after being KO’d and losing his world title to Chingiz Allazov in January.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website. Fans in the United States and Canada, meanwhile, can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com,