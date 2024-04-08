"He will never take this fight" - Charles Oliveira states that Conor McGregor is wise enough to avoid fighting him

Charles Oliveira recently opened up about a potential clash with Conor McGregor and noted that it doesn't appear as though they will ever share the octagon in the future.

Both fighters are former lightweight champions but are currently on a much different trajectory in their respective careers. 'Do Bronx' is looking to close in on another lightweight title shot, while 'The Notorious' is preparing to make his long-awaited UFC return following a lengthy layoff due to injury and film duties with 'Road House.'

While speaking to MMA Fighting, Oliveira complimented McGregor for his accomplishments and for generating interest in MMA. He mentioned that the Irishman is very selective with whom he chooses to fight at this stage of his career. He said:

"Sometimes he posts something about me and then deletes it. So there's a spark but he's no fool. He will never take this fight [with me]...I don't think so, no. He thinks too much and has a good strategy. He only goes where he is very certain he can win." [13:24 - 13:42]

It will be interesting to see whether Oliveira vs. McGregor ever materializes in the UFC as it would certainly generate plenty of interest due to their respective fighting styles.

How many times did Charles Oliveira retain the UFC lightweight championship?

Charles Oliveira had a very entertaining and memorable reign as UFC lightweight champion.

'Do Bronx' won the UFC lightweight championship in historic fashion as he earned a second-round TKO over Michael Chandler to win the vacant championship. It was his 17th finish in the UFC, which set a new record in the promotion.

The Brazilian then followed that win up with two consecutive submission wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Unfortunately for Oliveira, he was stripped of his title before his bout against 'The Highlight' because he had weighed in at 155.5 pounds, which was 0.5 pounds over the championship limit.

