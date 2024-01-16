"He won't be dancing after this one" - Fans react to announcement of UFC Vegas 88 showdown between Mohammed Usman and Chris Barnett

A heavyweight clash between Chris Barnett and former UFC champion Kamaru Usman's brother is all set to go down at UFC Vegas 88. The event will be held on March 23 and will take place at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Usman's journey in the UFC has been impressive so far. 'The Motor' has competed in three fights in the promotion and secured victory in all of them. The 34-year-old's last UFC fight took place in September 2023 when he locked horns against Jake Collier. Usan emerged victorious in that encounter via unanimous decision.

Barnett, on the other hand, has been a part of four UFC fights but has managed to win only two of them. The 37-year-old has been out of action for over a year as his last UFC outing took place in September 2022. 'Huggy Bear's last opponent was also Collier, as the two heavyweights collided at UFC 279. Barnett got his hand raised in that fight via second-round TKO.

The announcement of the heavyweight scrap between Usman and Barnett has gotten the attention of several MMA fans, and they took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One fan claimed that after this fight, Barnett would not be able to do his dance celebration.

"[Chris Barnett] won't be dancing after this one I'm afraid."

Another individual jokingly suggested that the heavyweight scrap should headline the highly anticipated UFC 300 card.

"This should be UFC 300 event."

One user expressed his wish to see 'Beastboy' perform his backflip celebration after a possible victory over Usman, as he did after defeating Gian Villante.

"Need a backflip when he smashes Usman."

One fan showered praise on Dana White for making the matchup.

"Dana is a bloody legend for this matchmaking."

UFC Vegas 88: Rose Namajunas will also make her return at the event

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will compete at the upcoming UFC Vegas 88 card on March 23. 'Thug' will compete in her second UFC flyweight bout and will take on Amanda Ribas.

Namajunas is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. The 31-year-old has failed to secure a victory in her last two encounters. So, it will be interesting to see whether the former champion will be able to turn things around come March 23 or not.