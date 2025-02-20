  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Head high my guy" - Israel Adesanya shows love to Dustin Poirier, shuts down critics questioning their championship status

"Head high my guy" - Israel Adesanya shows love to Dustin Poirier, shuts down critics questioning their championship status

By Safeer M S
Modified Feb 20, 2025 14:22 GMT
Israel Adesanya (Left) and Dustin Poirier (Right)
Israel Adesanya (Left) and Dustin Poirier (Right) [Image Source - Getty]

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's best fight in the promotion was arguably in the co-main event of UFC 236 against Kelvin Gastelum for the interim title. In the main event of the PPV, Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway to win the interim lightweight title.

Ad

Despite a stacked resume, Poirier has not won the undisputed title, coming up short thrice. Many have criticized 'The Diamond' for this reason, but 'The Last Stylebender' has now come to the American's defense.

Israel Adesanya wrote on X:

"Whenever I said UFC 243 was my first title defense, some get salty. I consider my 'Interim' title win a title win, any fight after that is considered a title defense and a unification. Two things can be true at the same time. @DustinPoirier and I won our belts on the same night! 'Undisputed' or not he was the champion, y’all can’t take that away from him. Head high my guy, let’s strive!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Dustin Poirier has fought inside the octagon 30 times, losing eight bouts. Although he debuted in the UFC as a featherweight, Poirier enjoyed his best success at lightweight. With 10 Fight of the Night bonuses, the American is tied with Edson Barboza for the most in the promotion.

Moreover, he has six finishes against current, former, or future UFC champions. It's a record he shares with Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Amanda Nunes.

Ad

Dustin Poirier was in awe of Israel Adesanya's mentality

Israel Adesanya defended the middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. Preluding the fight, Adesanya joined ESPN's weigh-in show, on which Dustin Poirier was a guest analyst.

Having already fought on the same card at UFC 236, Poirier witnessed first-hand Adesanya's fighting mentality. Before 'The Diamond' fought and defeated Max Holloway in the main event, he got to see 'The Last Stylebender' fight a blood-and-guts war against Kelvin Gastelum, which will enter the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame this year.

Ad

Poirier said:

"I was there in Houston when you fought [Kelvin Gastelum]. I was right there [in the main event against Max Holloway]. Just the energy and the cage presence you have, between rounds, getting off your stool, you're just in the moment so much. You know, these fighters are always looking for that. Me, still competing, I want that. What you look like, that's how I want to feel. Just in the moment."
Ad

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (8:32):

youtube-cover

After UFC 236, Israel Adesanya later unified the title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, while Dustin Poirier faltered against Khabib Nurmagomedov at 242 in his attempt at undisputed glory.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी