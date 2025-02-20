"Head high my guy" - Israel Adesanya shows love to Dustin Poirier, shuts down critics questioning their championship status

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's best fight in the promotion was arguably in the co-main event of UFC 236 against Kelvin Gastelum for the interim title. In the main event of the PPV, Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway to win the interim lightweight title.

Ad

Despite a stacked resume, Poirier has not won the undisputed title, coming up short thrice. Many have criticized 'The Diamond' for this reason, but 'The Last Stylebender' has now come to the American's defense.

Israel Adesanya wrote on X:

"Whenever I said UFC 243 was my first title defense, some get salty. I consider my 'Interim' title win a title win, any fight after that is considered a title defense and a unification. Two things can be true at the same time. @DustinPoirier and I won our belts on the same night! 'Undisputed' or not he was the champion, y’all can’t take that away from him. Head high my guy, let’s strive!"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dustin Poirier has fought inside the octagon 30 times, losing eight bouts. Although he debuted in the UFC as a featherweight, Poirier enjoyed his best success at lightweight. With 10 Fight of the Night bonuses, the American is tied with Edson Barboza for the most in the promotion.

Moreover, he has six finishes against current, former, or future UFC champions. It's a record he shares with Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Amanda Nunes.

Ad

Dustin Poirier was in awe of Israel Adesanya's mentality

Israel Adesanya defended the middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. Preluding the fight, Adesanya joined ESPN's weigh-in show, on which Dustin Poirier was a guest analyst.

Having already fought on the same card at UFC 236, Poirier witnessed first-hand Adesanya's fighting mentality. Before 'The Diamond' fought and defeated Max Holloway in the main event, he got to see 'The Last Stylebender' fight a blood-and-guts war against Kelvin Gastelum, which will enter the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame this year.

Ad

Poirier said:

"I was there in Houston when you fought [Kelvin Gastelum]. I was right there [in the main event against Max Holloway]. Just the energy and the cage presence you have, between rounds, getting off your stool, you're just in the moment so much. You know, these fighters are always looking for that. Me, still competing, I want that. What you look like, that's how I want to feel. Just in the moment."

Ad

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (8:32):

After UFC 236, Israel Adesanya later unified the title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, while Dustin Poirier faltered against Khabib Nurmagomedov at 242 in his attempt at undisputed glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.