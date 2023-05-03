Healthy Sage Northcutt ready to bounce back after “off night” in circle debut

Sage Northcutt confirms that he is 100% healed and ready to make some noise in his long-awaited return to the circle this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 10.

Northcutt has been sidelined for the last four years after a series of setbacks prevented him from properly training for a quick return. Making his promotional debut in 2019, Sage Northcutt was handed a 29-second knockout loss against Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre. Adding insult to injury, Northcutt suffered eight fractures to his face from a massive right hand. Northcutt underwent more than nine hours to repair the damage.

Fully healed and ready to move on from the mistakes of his past, Sage Northcutt is determined to deliver a show for fans in the ‘Mile High City’ and those watching around the world:

“I’m all healed up now, I’m all recovered. It did take some time,” Northcutt said in an interview with ESPN MMA. “Obviously, injuries happen in the sport of mixed martial arts. Most sports people get injured whether you’re training or competing. It did take some time but I’m all healed up. You know, I had an off night in my first fight in ONE Championship. I’m super excited for this fight back and I’ve been training really hard.”

Ready to spoil Sage Northcutt’s homecoming party is well-rounded Pakistani standout Ahmed Mujtaba. Having scored four wins inside the circle, including back-to-back first-round finishes in his last two appearances, Mujtaba is on the cusp of lightweight world title contention. A win over Northcutt will likely give him the push he needs to go from a budding contender to a legitimate one.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba, plus all the action from ONE Fight Night 10, live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

