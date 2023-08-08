“Hear this from the horse’s mouth” - Ne-Yo backtracks apology for comments about transitioning minors after Tate brothers’ attack

Pop sensation Ne-Yo aka Shaffer Chimere Smith has backtracked on his initial apology to the LGBTIQA+ community regarding his stance on the concept of 'theybies'. While he initially apologized and admitted that gender identity is 'nuanced', Smith has now made a complete U-turn on his previous stance.

Smith clarified that he had never apologized for having his opinion but only for having hurt sentiments, if any. In a rather bold statement, Ne-Yo encouraged others to voice their thoughts as well, ready to take on the cancel culture. The R&B icon said on Instagram:

"First and foremost, I did not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls, okay? That’s my reality. If my opinion offended somebody, yeah, sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention...If I get canceled for this, then, you know what, maybe this is a world where they don’t need a Ne-Yo no more. And I ain’t got no problem with that. I’m a hustler, alright? I’ll figure it out."

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray



"I need you all to hear this from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer."



"I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter." Ne-Yo doubles on his initial statement against transitioning minors."I need you all to hear this from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer.""I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter." pic.twitter.com/vqgiEjqTl5

Ne-Yo faced backlash from the Tate brothers after apologizing to the LGBTIQA+ community

During a recent interview with Gloria Velez for VladTV, Ne-Yo questioned the concept of minors identifying with a different gender than the one they were assigned at birth. Shaffer Chimere Smith said:

"I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And there was two genders, and that’s just how I rocked. You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do.”

Catch the clip below:

Amidst widespread backlash, Smith was subsequently forced to issue an apology which did not sit well with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. 'Cobra' who draws parallels with canceled men at every possible opportunity, wrote:

"Ne-Yo was speaking the truth on a podcast. It went viral, NeYo got the call. He then proceeded to recant the truth and apologize for speaking it. All of you don't realize, that call is very real. Look what happens to people like me when we dont bend."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



It went viral,



NeYo got the call.



He then proceeded to recant the truth and apologize for speaking it.



All of you don't realize, that call is very real.



Look what happens to people like me when we dont bend. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… NeYo was speaking the truth on a podcast.It went viral,NeYo got the call.He then proceeded to recant the truth and apologize for speaking it.All of you don't realize, that call is very real.Look what happens to people like me when we dont bend. pic.twitter.com/HliWS4UIcR

Tristan Tate followed suit with a call to unfollow Ne-Yo.