From Johnny Depp to Cristiano Ronaldo: Andrew Tate shares video exploring damaging effects of false sexual abuse charges on men

Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist influencer, has been indicted in Romania on allegations of human trafficking, rape, and the formation of a criminal organization. According to Tate, now that he has been arrested, he joins the ranks of other famous celebrities who were falsely accused of sexual assault, like football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Hollywood icon Johnny Depp.

According to a statement released by Romanian prosecutors, Andrew Tate faces charges related to allegations of abuse made by seven women. The women claim they were taken to buildings in Ilfov county and subjected to intimidation, constant surveillance, and control, and were ultimately forced into debt.

Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 @PhillyD Andrew Tate has now officially been charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania after being arrested back in December of 2022, and later moved to house arrest in March.



Judge will have 60 days to look at the case files before it can be sent to trial. Andrew Tate has now officially been charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania after being arrested back in December of 2022, and later moved to house arrest in March.Judge will have 60 days to look at the case files before it can be sent to trial. https://t.co/afm1idaYFb

Andrew Tate became an internet sensation thanks in large part to his viral rants in which he defended toxic male superiority. Despite being previously banned from major social media platforms, Elon Musk reinstated his Twitter account, allowing him to continue communicating with his loyal fanbase even after his initial arrest in December 2022.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter to draw parallels between the damaging effects of sexual abuse charges against high-profile individuals. He captioned the post:

"Men. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it’s you. Nobody is safe from these lies."

Most famously, Johnny Depp won his defamation case rooted in sexual assault charges against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp ended up walking away with $10.35 million, while Heard received $2 million in a counter-allegation defamation claim. Allegations of domestic violence in the highly publicized case took a toll on Depp's career, and he was forced to drop out of several blockbuster film franchises as a result of that.

In 2018, Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil complaint against Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, which resulted in a reopened rape investigation. Due to a lack of evidence, the charges against Ronaldo were dropped. The rape allegations and subsequent legal battle, for a brief period, tarnished Ronaldo's reputation.

Andrew Tate arrest: Tristan Tate accuses authorities of conspiracy in the face of serious legal charges

Tristan Tate, along with his brother Andrew Tate, has recently found himself in hot water with the law after being charged with rape and trafficking. They are accused of being a part of a criminal organization that preyed on vulnerable women. While both brothers have denied any wrongdoing, Romanian police have apparently accumulated enough evidence to press formal accusations.

The indictment claimed the Tates were behind a human trafficking ring operating in the United States, United Kingdom, and Romania. The charges are disturbing since they identify seven people as victims of the brothers' deception.

Andrew Tate's younger brother took to Twitter to break his silence in the face of the serious legal charges. He wrote:

"The criminal indictment states 'in 2021 they formed a gang with the purpose of kidnapping people'. The cam studio closed 4 years prior to this. Also of the 7 alleged victims (many of which are totally on our side) how many of them do you think worked for my webcam studio? 0."

