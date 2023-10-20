"Heavy on my throat" - Jean-Claude Van Damme brutally honest on whisky rival Conor McGregor's Proper No. 12

Conor McGregor's whiskey company, Proper No.12, doesn't appear to be a hit with famous actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Van Damme recently launched his own whiskey company called Old Oak, and upon its release, the actor shared his review of the Irishman's liquor.

According to an article written by The Sun, Jean-Claude Van Damme said this:

"Proper No 12 was heavy on my throat when I tried it. It’s not like my Old Oak Irish Whiskey because that is more, what’s the word... smooth. I like it better that way. I don’t know about the quality, I can’t say. I’ve tried them all. Every whiskey is like every woman or man, they all make love differently."

Conor McGregor launched Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey in 2018, and 'The Notorious' is a co-founder of the company.

Proper No. 12 is owned by Eire Born Spirits, a company owned by McGregor alongside his manager Audie Attar and Ken Austin.

The brand has continued to grow from strength to strength, and signed a deal to become the official whiskey partner of surging MMA promotion, the Professional Fighters League (PFL), earlier this year.

As well as signing with the PFL, Conor McGregor's company has launched the Proper No. 12 Irish Apple, an apple-infused Irish whiskey.

Conor McGregor fires shots at Islam Makhachev for comments about Jon Jones

Ahead of Islam Makhachev's clash with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 this weekend, the Dagestani stated that he is no longer interested in competing for the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings.

Despite Makhachev's victory over Volkanovski at UFC 284, the No.1 P4P fighter in the promotion at the time, 'The Great' remained atop the list with the Dagestani occupying the No.2 spot.

Upon Jon Jones' return to the sport at UFC 285, and his subsequent victory, he replaced Volkanovski at No.1 on the P4P rankings.

Makhachev appeared to be irked by the promotion's decision, and took shots at Jon Jones during the UFC 294 press conference, much to Conor McGregor's displeasure.

Makhachev pointed to Jones' refusal to face Chael Sonnen on short-notice, and said this:

"If you're a real champion, you have to take a fight, doesn't matter how many days, who it's gonna be. Not like your pound-for-pound champion [Jon Jones], when they gave him Chael Sonnen..."

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) and replied with the following:

"This guy is a gumbeen. This is what happens when cousins have s*x and have a child together. This is the result."

See a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet:

Screenshot of McGregor's tweet