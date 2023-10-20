Dana White's dig at Jon Jones' team makes Islam Makhachev smirk during UFC 294 press conference

UFC CEO Dana White's comment about Jon Jones' team made Islam Makhachev smirk at the UFC 294 press conference.

While talking about fighters being ready to take fights on short notice, White took a dig at Jones declining to face Chael Sonnen at UFC 151 back in 2012:

"That's the other thing about this sport right now, not only the fighters are willing to step up but their coaches, a lot of these guys, they go to their coaches and their coaching staff and say you know, 'We're being offered this fight on short notice.' Jon Jones' coaches told him not to do it."

It is worth noting that Islam Makhachev had also previously slammed Jon Jones for the same. During a media day interaction earlier this week, the UFC lightweight champion stated that he is ready to show up as a "real champion" at any time, unlike the current pound-for-pound king:

“This is what a UFC champion has to do. Like a real champion. If you’re a real champion you have to take the fight, doesn’t matter how many days, who it’s going to be, not like your pound-for-pound champion when they gave him Chael Sonnen. If you’re a real champion, you have to fight.”

Jon Jones responds to comments made by Islam Makhachev

While one would expect Jon Jones to respond to Islam Makhachev's comments in a fiery manner, that wasn't the case. Instead, the UFC heavyweight champion took a rather tame approach.

Jones took to X and wished Makhachev good luck in his fight against Alexander Volkanovski this weekend. While further suggesting that he does not need to respond to the "negative comments" made by Makhachev, 'Bones' said:

"As far as the fight, may the best man win. I was just talking about in life. Islam made some negative comments recently. No need for me to respond with negativity. I have bigger fish to fry right now."

Jones is set to return to the octagon next month at UFC 295 for a fight against Stipe Miocic. The bout will mark his first title defense and also Miocic's return to the octagon for the first time since losing to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021.