"Heavyweight division is cursed or what!" - MMA world explodes as Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in NC following a double eye poke

The UFC 321 main event clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane ended in confusion rather than clarity. What was billed as a meeting between two of the most technically gifted heavyweights lasted less than five minutes before an accidental eye poke halted the contest.

The fight, however, opened with intent. Aspinall pressed forward early, landing quick combinations and stiff calf kicks. Gane responded with clean jabs and sharp footwork.

Then, midway through the round, Gane’s outstretched hand caught Aspinall in both eyes. The action stopped immediately. Aspinall took the full recovery period but was unable to regain vision in his right eye.

After a brief discussion with the ringside doctor, the referee waved it off at 4:35 of the first round, ruling the bout a no-contest. It was an anticlimactic end to a matchup that promised to define the top of the heavyweight division.

Reactions came quickly from across the MMA community. Former UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson wrote:

"Eye pokes suck for sure... but it wasn't knuckle deep. A slight graze!"

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson wrote:

"Wow, the fight ended with an eye poke, no contest ... The heavyweight division is cursed or what!!! You can not hold up a division for no one... Put the title up for grabs next week."

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen wrote:

"Man, that's f*cking rough for Tom, double eye poke."

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad wrote:

"Ugh, been there, worst feeling ever... Gane can’t be mad, you clearly poked him, learn to keep ur hands closed."

Prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani called for an immediate rematch:

"Fight is over. It will end in a no-contest due to an "unintentional foul." They will no doubt have to run this back right away. Fight was really good, and Gane showed up to fight."

Fighters react to the fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane being called off as a DQ. [Screenshots courtesy: Fighter accounts on X]

