Heavyweight Mayhem: Explosive matchup confirmed for UFC 299 in March

It appears as though an explosive heavyweight matchup has been confirmed for UFC 299, which takes place on March 9th.

According to MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz, the promotion has booked a heavyweight clash between surging heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes. Based on the current landscape of the UFC's heavyweight division, there could be a lot at stake for the winner of the bout.

Almeida has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the promotion following his impressive win on Dana White's 'Contender Series' in 2021, as he is the No.7 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. The Brazilian is currently riding a 15-fight winning streak that includes wins over the likes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and, most recently, Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes, on the other hand, is the No.5 ranked UFC heavyweight and will be heading into the UFC 299 bout looking to bounce back from his TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich. Prior to his loss to Pavlovich, Razor was riding a three-fight winning streak that included wins over Rozenstruik, Chris Daukaus, and reigning interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

It remains to be seen whether the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida at UFC 299 will decide to sit out and wait for clarity with regard to the heavyweight title situation or if the promotion will have the winner challenge Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship to ensure that they remain active.

Who is headlining UFC 299?

A rivalry will be renewed at UFC 299 as reigning bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley makes his first title defense against Marlon Vera.

The bout is a rematch of their encounter at UFC 252 in 2020, which saw 'Chito' earn a first-round TKO win. It was a significant win over Vera as he handed 'Sugar' his first and only career loss, so the champion will look to avenge that in his first title defense.

