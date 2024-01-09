Heavyweight MMA contender ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane re-signs with ONE Championship

Fan-favorite Oumar Kane is back where he belongs under the bright lights of the home of martial arts.

The proud Senegalese bruiser, who’s known globally as ‘Reug Reug’, has officially extended his contract with ONE Championship, per a South China Morning Post report.

Once painted as the dark horse of the vaunted heavyweight MMA ranks, ‘Reug Reug’ has emerged as a strong title contender after going 5-1 against some of the best in the world under the ONE banner.

The 31-year-old’s ever-evolving MMA skillset was on full display in his three-fight winning streak, capped off by a statement performance against Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida in his last outing.

‘Reug Reug’ showed no fear against the Brazilian BJJ icon at ONE Fight Night 13 last August, where he rocked ‘Buchecha’ on multiple occasions during their three-round war.

After a 15-minute beatdown, ‘Reug Reug’ emerged victorious and handed ‘Buchecha’ his first career MMA defeat. Moreover, he cemented himself as a threat to reigning ONE heavyweight MMA kingpin Anatoly Malykhin.

‘Reug Reug’ tested the waters of free agency after that career-defining win and has even openly expressed his desire to venture into boxing.

It appears that ‘Reug Reug’ and the ONE brass have come to an agreement and MMA fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the budding heavyweight star.

Will ‘Reug Reug’ be the next challenger for Anatoly Malykhin’s heavyweight MMA strap?

Apart from his hulking frame and imposing fighting skills, ‘Reug Reug’ has evolved into quite the crowd-pleaser with his outspoken nature.

For instance, the 971 MMA and Black Panther Sports affiliate has traded barbs online with Anatoly Malykhin and vowed to end his title reign once they share the Circle.

In the meantime, ‘Reug Reug’ must first exercise patience as ‘Sladkiy’ embarks on a quest for three-division supremacy. Malykhin will challenge Reinier de Ridder for his middleweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Do you think ‘Reug Reug’ earned the right to become the no.1 contender for Malykhin’s heavyweight MMA strap?