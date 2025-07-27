"Heel DDP is gold" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis trolls Shara Magomedov following UFC Abu Dhabi win

Dricus du Plessis fired off a one-liner seemingly aimed at Shara Magomedov after the Russian secured a convincing win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi. The jab came on the heels of a solid performance from Magomedov, who used his reach and movement to control most of the fight.Magomedov had the better start, managing distance and landing clean kicks. Barriault had his moment in the second when a right hand hurt Magomedov’s nose, but the Russian striker regained control in the third. He circled well, kept the exchanges short, and stayed composed under pressure.All three judges scored it 30-27 in favor of Magomedov, who bounced back from his first career loss earlier this year. He improves to 5-1 in the UFC and 16-1 overall.Du Plessis took to X to react to Magomedov's win, writing:&quot;Well done, Cyclops/leprechaun.&quot;Check out Dricus du Plessis' X post below:Several fans took to X to label the champ a natural heel. One fan wrote:&quot;Heel DDP is gold.&quot;Other fans wrote:&quot;The champ in his element tonight!&quot;&quot;Dricus PFP (pound for pound) #1 trash talker in the UFC.&quot;&quot;Time to make another grown man cry.&quot;&quot;Simple yet effective sh*t talking, champ.&quot;&quot;Typical Dricus W.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dricus du Plessis seemingly roasting Shara Magomedov. [Screenshots courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]Shara Magomedov fires shots at Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC Abu DhabiShara Magomedov kept his focus on Marc-Andre Barriault this week, but didn’t hold back when asked about the middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.Speaking ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi, Magomedov said du Plessis is in strong hands and predicted a quiet end for the champion once the fight is over. The Russian striker favors Chimaev and hinted that du Plessis will not have a successful outing at UFC 319. Speaking at the UFC Abu Dhabi pre-fight media scrum, he said:“As I said before, Dricus is in very good, strong hands in this fight. We’ll make sure to remember his name with two seconds of silence afterwards.”Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below: