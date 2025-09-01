Helena Crevar excited to experience international competition: "Tokyo and Thailand would be one of my favorites"

Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Helena Crevar of the United States is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete on ONE Championship's international stage, expressing enthusiasm for experiencing the world's most prestigious combat sports venues.

The 18-year-old superstar is positioned to compete across ONE's expanding submission grappling roster, tentatively at featherweight or lightweight, with an ultimate goal of showcasing her submission-hunting abilities in some of the organization's most iconic locations.

Thus far, the New Wave Team athlete has yet to experience competing outside the United States, making the prospect of international matchups particularly exciting as she develops her career under the ONE banner.

When asked about her preferred destinations for future competition, Helena Crevar revealed during an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that she has four countries in mind.

"Yeah, all of those places are really exciting to me. I haven't been to any of those yet. Definitely, I think Tokyo and Thailand would be one of my favorites, but Qatar and Singapore also sound amazing as well," the BJJ black belt said.

ONE Championship regularly hosts events across Asia, providing world-class athletes with opportunities to compete in venues such as Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, Tokyo's Ariake Arena, and the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Watch her full interview with SCMP below:

Helena Crevar credits John Danaher's guidance for her massive improvements

The New Wave Team superstar, who was awarded the coveted black belt in BJJ from John Danaher this past June, credits her head coach for her evolution into one of the most well-rounded ground game technicians.

"He's also always given me a lot of advice in training and competing, like regarding mental focus and everything for techniques. Definitely, his technical advice is really amazing, and I feel like I've grown a lot in these past two and a half years," Helena Crevar continued in the same interview with SCMP.

