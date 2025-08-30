  • home icon
Helena Crevar credits John Danaher's guidance for rapid development: "I feel like I've grown a lot"

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 30, 2025 04:07 GMT
Helena Crevar (left) with John Danaher [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant Helena Crevar’s skills have grown exponentially under the brilliant guidance of New Wave head honcho John Danaher.

The legendary grappling maestro has taken the 18-year-old phenom under his wing and helped her blossom into the superstar she is today.

For Crevar, Danaher’s teachings and philosophy go well beyond the mats. The Las Vegas native shared in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"Yeah, he's also always given me a lot of advice in training and competing like regarding mental focus and everything for techniques. Definitely, his technical advice is really amazing and I feel like I've grown a lot in these past two and a half years, so, I'd say that.”
Danaher's keen attention to detail, holistic ideals, and highly technical instruction have done wonders for Crevar’s growth.

The teenage black belt is primed to lead the future of the women’s submission grappling scene for years to come.

After becoming the youngest ADCC World Championship podium placer at 17, Helena Crevar is now ready to conquer the global stage.

ONE Championship's high-profile signee is expected to make her promotional debut early next year, and fans and pundits alike are brimming with excitement.

One thing’s for sure, the great Danaher will continue giving knowledge to the young prodigy as she embarks on a new journey.

Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Helena Crevar ready to take women's grappling to unprecedented heights

Helena Crevar fully embraces her role model as the present and future of 'The Gentle Art'.

The 18-year-old BJJ ace continues to champion women's grappling and raves about how far the movement has come in recent years.

In the same SCMP interview, Crevar shared her expectations for women's grappling, with her leading the vanguard:

"For me, any girl that does jiu-jitsu or kind of any sports is inspiring because sports, especially mixed martial arts, are still very dominated by men, but it's also amazing to see a lot of girls getting into it.”

Ted Razon

Edited by Aziel Karthak
