Helena Crevar inspired by women breaking barriers: "Any girl that does jiu-jitsu or kind of any sports is inspiring"

The youngest ADCC podium finisher Helena Crevar showed gratitude to those who paved the way for her to be in the women’s grappling scene.

The ONE Championship signee recognizes the importance of women's growing presence in the traditionally male-dominated sport. Crevar said in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"For me, any girl that does jiu-jitsu or kind of any sports is inspiring because sports, especially mixed martial arts, are still very dominated by men, but it's also amazing to see a lot of girls getting into it.”

At just 18 years old, the Las Vegas native has become a trailblazer in women's submission grappling.

Crevar is considered a generational talent whose endless potential has been unlocked by legendary BJJ mind John Danaher at the New Wave Team in Austin, Texas.

Her signing with ONE Championship represents another step forward for female representation in combat sports on the world's largest martial arts platform.

As she prepares for her ONE Championship debut, Crevar continues inspiring the next generation of female grapplers worldwide.

Watch the full interview:

Helena Crevar not ruling out possible MMA transition

Apart from the opportunity to become the next face of ONE's female submission grappling scene, Helena Crevar is also excited about the endless possibilities that await her in the home of martial arts.

Among those is the chance to transition to mixed martial arts, if she decides to test the waters in a different sport.

Crevar seemed open to the idea, telling SCMP:

"Currently, I'm focusing on jiu-jitsu. I did try Muay Thai kickboxing a couple times, but maybe in the future we'll see, but right now the focus is jiu-jitsu.”

