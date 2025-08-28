Helena Crevar keeps MMA door open for future: "We'll see, but right now the focus is jiu-jitsu"

With her immense grappling talent, Helena Crevar should do well if she ever decides to try mixed martial arts.

Turns out, the 18-year-old BJJ ace isn't ruling out a potential transition down the line, especially now that she’s a part of the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship.

The New Wave representative revealed in a recent South China Morning Post interview:

"Currently, I'm focusing on jiu-jitsu. I did try Muay Thai kickboxing a couple times, but maybe in the future we'll see, but right now the focus is jiu-jitsu.”

For now, Helena Crevar is giving her full focus to submission grappling, but is keeping a window open for MMA.

The youngest ADCC World Championship podium placer has shown remarkable dedication to ‘The Gentle Art’, and is now one of the sport’s fastest rising female young stars.

Suppose Crevar decides to take the MMA plunge one day, she’ll follow the likes of reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and his twin, ONE welterweight submission grappling kingpin Tye Ruotolo.

Kade has gone a perfect 3-0 in four-ounce gloves, while Tye will make his MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video against Adrian ‘The Phenom’ Lee on September 5.

Watch the full interview:

Helena Crevar shares the inspiration behind her colorful style

While Helena Crevar's prodigious talents speak for themselves, another area that makes her stand out is her aesthetic flair.

The Las Vegas native kills the opposition while donning her signature double ponytails, vividly colored spats, and rashguards.

Turns out, her style has been heavily influenced by her mom. She told SCMP:

"I started competing more in No-Gi. So, that's kind of where the outfits came from that I do wear. And my mom and I kind of like matching outfits and everything. So we just started making matching rash guards as well as the hair, which also came kind of out of nowhere."

