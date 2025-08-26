Helena Crevar reveals origin story behind signature style: "Me and my mom kind of like matching outfits and everything"

Apart from her otherworldly grappling skills, Helena Crevar of the United States is perhaps best remembered for her colorful wardrobes in competition.

Her signature style, which fully captures her vibrant energy, makes the 18-year-old ONE Championship signee's killer BJJ even more exciting.

This signature look began as a mother-daughter bonding experience that evolved into her trademark aesthetic.

Helena Crevar revealed in a recent South China Morning Post interview:

"I started Instagram when I was around 12. And around 14, 15, I started competing more in No-Gi. So, that's kind of where the outfits came from that I do wear. And my mom and I kind of like matching outfits and everything. So we just started making matching rash guards as well as the hair, which also came kind of out of nowhere."

The New Wave representative continued:

“My mom only knew how to do one or two ponytails. So I chose two and then from then on, kind of, that was like how I started getting portrayed as you know with the outfits and the hairstyle as well as building content as much as I could on Instagram.”

By now, Crevar is pretty much synonymous with her twin ponytails and coordinated rashguards.

Her combination of technical excellence and unique presentation has made her a crowd darling, and fans certainly can’t wait for her ONE Championship debut.

Here's the full SCMP interview:

Helena Crevar welcomes all challenges in ONE Championship

Helena Crevar has never been picky about her opponents. All she needs is a date and a place, and the Las Vegas native will be down for a good scrap.

In the same interview, the 18-year-old BJJ ace said she's keeping the same mentality as she joins the world's largest martial arts organization:

"No one in particular. As I said, whoever is in my division, I'd love to compete against wherever they would be from and whether they're coming from a jiu-jitsu or MMA background or, you know, just wants to go up against me."

