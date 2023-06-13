"Help me glow in the light too?" - Fans go wild as Arianny Celeste sets social media ablaze with sultry photoshoot in neon swimwear

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste caused an absolute sensation with her recent social media update. Celeste tantalized her followers by sharing a series of captivating pictures to promote her exclusive content on the adult subscription platform, OnlyF*ns.

Check out the social media post below:

Celeste has garnered an unparallel level of popularity in the present day with an impressive tenure spanning over 15 years, she has become an integral part of the UFC's fabric.

Fans and users were taken aback when Arianny Celeste uploaded her photos on Twitter. They flocked to the post's comments section to respond and share their admiration.

Twitter user @maryland1974 is stunned by 'UFC Mama's' outfit:

"The suit is the right color to give off electricity."

JR Ghost @maryland1974 @AriannyCeleste The suit is the right color to give off electricity. @AriannyCeleste The suit is the right color to give off electricity.

Another user @CanadianSenAZN stated:

"Help me glow in the light too Arianny?"

@als123home2 remarked:

"heart is beating fast."

@Johnath75717437 remarked:

"Best mom bod on the planet.."

Twitter user @Spanky5560 has some words of inspiration for the UFC ring girl:

"one of the most beautiful women on the planet inside and out.. shes a perfect example of a perfect women very few around in todays day and age so do appreciate her for just what she is !"

Michael Ferratto @Spanky5560 @AriannyCeleste one of the most beautiful women on the planet inside and out.. shes a perfect example of a perfect women very few around in todays day and age so do appreciate her for just what she is ! @AriannyCeleste one of the most beautiful women on the planet inside and out.. shes a perfect example of a perfect women very few around in todays day and age so do appreciate her for just what she is !

Check out some more reactions:

Michael @Michael56243461 @AriannyCeleste CAN'T WAIT TO KISS THOSE LUSCIOUS LIPS SWEETNESS. @AriannyCeleste CAN'T WAIT TO KISS THOSE LUSCIOUS LIPS SWEETNESS.

When Arianny Celeste shared her unpleasant backstage encounter as a UFC ring girl

Arianny Celeste possesses a deep understanding of the intricate workings of the UFC with extensive tenure in the MMA promotion industry.

In a candid 2015 interview with Iron Man Magazine, Arianny Celeste, despite her being a veteran in the field, openly expressed a sense of unease regarding her discomfort in observing fighters undress to their minimal attire during official weigh-ins as a ring girl:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked."

She added:

"Then, all of a sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"

Poll : 0 votes