Henry Cejudo addresses recent altercation with Colby Covington

Henry Cejudo recently opened up about his confrontation with Colby Covington last weekend and addressed what was said during the verbal back-and-forth. Cejudo admitted he is likely to blame and noted that it began with a comment about their mutual political beliefs.

A video circulating on social media showed 'Triple C' and 'Chaos' engaging in a war of words before they went their separate ways. Both are known not to shy away when cameras are involved, so they added more fuel to the fire as they took turns taking jibes.

In the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo told co-host Kamaru Usman that Covington approached him and asked whether he had visited the White House since US President Donald Trump took office. 'Triple C', who spoke at one of Trump's rallies during his campaign, took the comment as an insult and responded by aiming 'Chaos's' UFC resume.

Cejudo also mentioned that he questioned Covington's accolades, but added they'll likely squash their beef. He said:

"He kinda asked me in [a condescending way]... I'm like, 'Do you have an Olympic gold medal? Do you actually have a belt?'... I went in on his a*s, 'You're just a walking gimmick, that's all you are. At least I got some sh*t'."

'Triple C' added:

"At this event, [Covington] got second place, something he's accustomed to. You know, reached all the way to the finals to get second... Maybe when I see him again in person, maybe I'll squash it."

Check Henry Cejudo's comments below (35:00):

Henry Cejudo admits to possibly misinterpreting Colby Covington's demeanor

Henry Cejudo also admitted that he possibly misinterpreted Colby Covington's demeanor when their back-and-forth exchange ensued. In the aforementioned episode, Cejudo mentioned that Covington might not have intended to insult him. 'Triple C' said:

"Maybe it was just the way [Covington] said it. That's just like, 'Fu*k you'. But now that I think about it, I don't know if he was being a di*k. So, my bad, Colby. My bad... We both just started talking sh*t to each other... Alright, man, is it too late to say I'm sorry?" [37:07]

Check out Henry Cejudo and Colby Covington's verbal altercation below:

