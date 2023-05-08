Henry Cejudo blasts Conor McGregor with 'grappling and steroid' jibe in response to 'The Notorious' comments following his UFC 288 loss

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to troll Henry Cejudo following his bantamweight title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. 'Triple C' caught wind of the comments, responding on Sunday.

'The Notorious' called out Cejudo for comments made during fight week, stating:

"Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funk Master! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints and all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits like a stripper and got dumped on his ass he did hahaha oh lord it’s tasty, @ProperWhiskey"

While Cejudo downplayed McGregor's comments in his post-fight press conference, he fired back on Sunday, tweeting:

"Hey @TheNotoriousMMA Your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample. I’ve seen more intimidating men on a can of Bud Light."

Henry Cejudo was looking to reclaim the bantamweight title that he vacated upon retiring three years ago. Ultimately, Aljamain Sterling handed him his first mixed martial arts loss at 135 pounds via split-decision.

It is unclear what will come next for the former double champion. While he could attempt to work his way back into the title picture, he is 36 years old in a stacked division. 'Triple C' had previously stated that his ultimate goal was to claim the featherweight title.

What did Henry Cejudo say to anger Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor's comments on Henry Cejudo should come as no surprise. During the media day for UFC 288, 'Triple C' shared that he would never work with 'The Notorious', stating:

"I think he's offended too many of my good friends... I think he took things a little too far. Talking about Khabib's father after him passing, calling my manager a rat, a terrorist, all that. I get sports, and I get the entertainment side, but that's just a little too much for me... I know he would like [training], but I just couldn't. I couldn't do that to Khabib nor Ali."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Cejudo offered advice that McGregor should alter his fighting stance as well as his aggressiveness. 'The Notorious' was seemingly hitting back at his comments by suggesting that 'Triple C' should have employed a different stance at UFC 288.

