Henry Cejudo cautions that Ian Garry’s career might take a downturn if he doesn’t manage the ‘how to be a WAG’ controversy

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo waded into the controversy surrounding welterweight figther Ian Garry and his marriage with Layla Anna-Lee.

The relationship between the two has been the cause of much discussion following the resurfacing of a book authored by Anna-Lee years ago. Cejudo discussed the issue on his YouTube channel and cautioned Garry against letting the situation get to him.

'Triple C' said:

“The problem with a guy like Ian Garry is, you’re in the fight game, man. You’re literally in the fight game, Ian, and if you’re not careful, if you’re not thick skinned, if you’re not titanium, you’re going to eventually - your career could go down because psychologically your mind’s not there. And that’s what worries me about an up-and-coming guy because I do, do I believe that Ian Garry, I’ve always said it a long time ago, he is kind of like the king of cringe."

Henry Cejudo also spoke about Garry's tendency to emulate Conor McGregor:

"Like I’ve always said, he is the real king of cringe, because he wants to. He wants to be a superstar, he wants to reach the stars, he wants to be the reincarnation of Conor McGregor. I wouldn’t be surprised if Conor McGregor was to talk to a guy like Ian Garry and tell him, 'Hey, you should change your name from Machado to Conor McGregor.' As a fool, he’d probably do it, because he’s so driven in that sense. And especially coming from a guy that he idolizes in a guy like Conor McGregor.”

Check out his comments below [5:30]:

Ian Garry's wife Layla Anna-Lee hits back at controversy surrounding her book

Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, put out a statement on her Instagram Stories addressing the controversy surrounding her book, 'How to be a WAG'.

She claimed that the 11-page book is a satirical take on being a 'WAG', and was ahead of its time in terms of its contents:

"I wrote a book called 'How to be a WAG', now that statement itself is a little bit of a stretch. I can hardly call myself an author of an 11-page, audible-only satire story that was written in 2010. Now that context is key because that was during the FIFA World Cup... We were creating this hilarious satire look at wives and girlfriends in football, that's what WAG stands for... If you want to call me an author for that, sweet. I think it was more of a light-hearted podcast, but I was well ahead of my time."

She also stated that the book did well upon release and the humor was well-received.

Check out her full comments as uploaded to her Instagram story in the video below: