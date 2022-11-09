Following UFC 280, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski faced off in the octagon. Many suspected that the the featherweight champion would be Makhachev's first lightweight title defense. Former double champ Henry Cejudo shared his thoughts on reports that the fight may not come to fruition.

Speaking on his YouTube segment, GOAT Talk, Cejudo stated:

"It seems like nobody's talking about Volkanovski and Islam no more. I'm not sure if the UFC has faith in a guy like Volkanovski, in order for him to go out there and actually beat a guy like Islam. I'm not sure if the UFC or [UFC President] Dana White and everybody else - I'm not sure if they believe in their pound-for-pound king."

Cejudo added:

"It's actually smart due to their part. I think Volkanovski needs more time and I think he needs to fight guys that are probably gonna - he needs to focus more of his training camp if he wants to become a double champ into [wrestling]."

Volkanovski, the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, is looking to become the fifth double champ in UFC history. Makhachev, who shared that he is yet to receive a contract, would presumably take over the top ranking with a victory.

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments on Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski below (starting at the 1:35 mark):

Michael Chandler believes that he can beat Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler is set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 281, in a fight that could have future title implications. The No.5-ranked lightweight recently shared that he believes he can defeat the current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

During a recent appearance on DC & RC, Chandler stated:

"I want Islam to talk about me. I want to talk about Islam. I do think I have the best wrestling on this list that you're looking at right now. I have the best wrestling, good old fashioned passionate American D1 All-American wrestling and I do believe that I can shut down Islam and I can beat him."

While many had speculated that Alexander Volkanovski would be Makhachev's first title defense, the fight is yet to be announced. A convincing victory over Poirier at UFC 281 could potentially allow Chandler to re-enter the title picture. Although Chandler does have seven career mixed martial arts losses, he is yet to be submitted in 30 fights.

Watch Michael Chandler discuss potentially facing Islam Makhachev below (starting at the 20:40 mark):

