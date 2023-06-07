Henry Cejudo claims Israel Adesanya is "not evolving anymore", lays down blueprint for Robert Whittaker to beat him

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on Israel Adesanya's growth as an MMA fighter and outlined a path to victory for Robert Whittaker should he earn an opportunity at a trilogy fight.

While speaking to Helen Yee, Cejudo shared his thoughts on Whittaker possibly earning a title shot should he defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290. He mentioned that if he fights Adesanya with the similar gameplan as their second bout, it will be the same result because he believes that the middleweight champion hasn't evolved.

He said:

"If it's the same guy that's gonna be cautious like in the second fight, it's gonna be the same damn fight because Israel is the same fighter. Like, he's not evolving, he's just doing the same game feint-feint, lower-body, he'll kick you...he'll continue to take your foundation out and then the hands start coming in." [6:50 - 7:12]

'Triple C' also brought up that he believes 'The Reaper' has what it takes to defeat Adesanya if he adjusts his gameplan.

He extended an invitation to the former middleweight champion and offered a suggestion for what he could do differently to be successful in a potential trilogy fight, saying:

"I think if Robert is able to master the distance a little bit more and showing his stance not being so wide, I think he'll have a better chance with 'Izzy' and not get into these flurries and exchanges with him." [5:46 - 5:59]

If Whittaker defeats du Plessis, it will be interesting to see whether he takes Cejudo up on his offer and works with him on a gameplan should the UFC book a trilogy fight with Adesanya.

Check out the full interview:

Henry Cejudo opens up about his loss to Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo also opened up about his loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 and his intentions going forward.

During the same interview, the former two-division UFC champion analyzed his split decision loss to Sterling after a three-year layoff. He mentioned that he plans to make adjustments and continue fighting in hopes of regaining the bantamweight championship.

He said:

"I believe when you do win, it should be decisive and there should be no questions asked. So, I'm taking that mentality, I'm gonna clean up those areas, and I'm gonna come back, and I'm gonna make the greatest comeback in MMA history. You guys watch." [3:35 - 3:50]

