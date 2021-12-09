"He wants Triple C and the team to help him with his fight camp" - Henry Cejudo confirms that Jiri Prochazka will be moving to Fight Ready in order to prepare for his upcoming title shot

On a recent episode of 'The Triple C & Schmo Show,' Henry Cejudo confirms Jiri Prochazka's decision to train at Fight Ready MMA & Fitness in preparation for his upcoming title shot.

Confirming Prochazka's move to the Arizonan gym, the former UFC two-division champion had this to say:

"I have actually been speaking to Jiri and uh, you know he really took it too hard. The only fighter that I have reached out to come and train with me because I my asked, coach [Eddie Cha] who is it that you want to come over here that could potentially win the belt? and he says Jiri... so I went out of my way, I wrote to him... He said he wants to come out to Fight Ready next month and he wants Triple C and the team to help him with his fight camp"

Henry Cejudo went on to praise current light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, saying that the Brazilian's wrestling abilities were the key to his success. 'Triple C,' on the other hand, also stated that Prochazka would be in trouble if he did not show up to the gym and work on his wrestling skills along with 'Triple C' and the team.

Watch the full conversation of Henry Cejudo at The Triple C & Schmo Show below::

Henry Cejudo explains his preference for Cris Cyborg over Kayla Harrison in a potential fight

Henry Cejudo believes Cris Cyborg is a more well-rounded fighter than Kayla Harrison.

In another episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo argued that Cyborg's striking is far more deadly than the PFL star's.

"If you don't allow Kayla Harrison to get close to you, she won't take you down. I do believe that Cris Cyborg's striking is a lot more dangerous than Kayla's. That's gonna be an interesting matchup but I'm leaning more now, I'm not hating on Kayla but just for the simple fact that the more well-rounded fighter right now, as of right now, it is Cris Cyborg. But, I believe those two girls have to get it on."

Watch the full conversation of Henry Cejudo at The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

Cris Cyborg is coming off a defense of her Bellator women's featherweight title against Sinead Kavanagh in November. In the first round of their Bellator 271 main event, Cyborg knocked out Kavanagh via knockout.

Kayla Harrison, meanwhile, is a two-time PFL women's lightweight tournament champion. She is one of the most sought-after free agents in the MMA world after winning the 2021 PFL title last month.

Women's MMA Rankings @WMMARankings Cris Cyborg unimpressed with level of competition Kayla Harrison is fighting, eager to move up to 155-pounds and give her a "real match" wmmarankings.com/cris-cyborg-wo… Cris Cyborg unimpressed with level of competition Kayla Harrison is fighting, eager to move up to 155-pounds and give her a "real match" wmmarankings.com/cris-cyborg-wo… https://t.co/mGIB5bEemV

