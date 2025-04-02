  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Henry Cejudo
  • Henry Cejudo discloses what transpired between Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad in never-released podcast episode: "Punches were thrown"

Henry Cejudo discloses what transpired between Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad in never-released podcast episode: "Punches were thrown"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 02, 2025 00:06 GMT
Henry Cejudo reveals Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman were involved in confrontation on never-released episode [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Henry Cejudo reveals Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman were involved in confrontation on never-released episode [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Henry Cejudo recently disclosed what transpired in the never-released episode of his podcast featuring Belal Muhammad. Cejudo noted that things escalated between his co-host Kamaru Usman and Muhammad after the two traded jibes on social media.

Ad

Usman and Muhammad have had several back-and-forth exchanges after the latter defeated Leon Edwards to become the new UFC welterweight champion. 'Remember The Name' has brought up his appearance on Pound 4 Pound podcast when taking jibes at 'The Nigerian Nightmare', but it has yet to be uploaded.

There has been plenty of speculation about what transpired and whether there was a reason why the episode was not uploaded.

During his latest appearance on The Bohnfire, Cejudo shared a surprising revelation that Usman and Muhammad were involved in a physical altercation. 'Triple C' mentioned that the animosity between the two isn't fabricated and he was caught in the crossfire:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Can I tell you something, Mike? I almost got kicked, bro. Punches were thrown. And I had a messed up ankle at that time, so Kamaru Usman and Belal... Belal was kicking at my head, dude. Luckily I did a little slip, but yeah, it was definitely rated-R."

Check out the full episode featuring Henry Cejudo's comments below (14:11):

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Henry Cejudo discusses potential opponents for Kamaru Usman

Henry Cejudo also discussed potential opponents for Kamaru Usman when he returns to the octagon following his hiatus.

During the aforementioned appearance, Cejudo named Sean Brady as an opponent who is on the top of Usman's list and mentioned other names being considered for his podcast co-host:

"[UFC] have thrown a lot of names out there. [Usman] said, 'I want Sean Brady'. He says, 'Sean Brady, Shavkat Rakhmonov and [Joaquin] Buckely'. So, Buckley's number three on that list... And I think that makes sense for a guy like Sean Brady... Obviously, Kamaru, yes, he does have three losses in a row but I mean, there's a lot [of options]." [13:10]
Ad

Check out the preview for the full episode featuring Henry Cejudo below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी