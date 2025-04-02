Henry Cejudo discloses what transpired between Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad in never-released podcast episode: "Punches were thrown"

Henry Cejudo recently disclosed what transpired in the never-released episode of his podcast featuring Belal Muhammad. Cejudo noted that things escalated between his co-host Kamaru Usman and Muhammad after the two traded jibes on social media.

Usman and Muhammad have had several back-and-forth exchanges after the latter defeated Leon Edwards to become the new UFC welterweight champion. 'Remember The Name' has brought up his appearance on Pound 4 Pound podcast when taking jibes at 'The Nigerian Nightmare', but it has yet to be uploaded.

There has been plenty of speculation about what transpired and whether there was a reason why the episode was not uploaded.

During his latest appearance on The Bohnfire, Cejudo shared a surprising revelation that Usman and Muhammad were involved in a physical altercation. 'Triple C' mentioned that the animosity between the two isn't fabricated and he was caught in the crossfire:

"Can I tell you something, Mike? I almost got kicked, bro. Punches were thrown. And I had a messed up ankle at that time, so Kamaru Usman and Belal... Belal was kicking at my head, dude. Luckily I did a little slip, but yeah, it was definitely rated-R."

Check out the full episode featuring Henry Cejudo's comments below (14:11):

Henry Cejudo discusses potential opponents for Kamaru Usman

Henry Cejudo also discussed potential opponents for Kamaru Usman when he returns to the octagon following his hiatus.

During the aforementioned appearance, Cejudo named Sean Brady as an opponent who is on the top of Usman's list and mentioned other names being considered for his podcast co-host:

"[UFC] have thrown a lot of names out there. [Usman] said, 'I want Sean Brady'. He says, 'Sean Brady, Shavkat Rakhmonov and [Joaquin] Buckely'. So, Buckley's number three on that list... And I think that makes sense for a guy like Sean Brady... Obviously, Kamaru, yes, he does have three losses in a row but I mean, there's a lot [of options]." [13:10]

Check out the preview for the full episode featuring Henry Cejudo below:

